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Lock in Microsoft Office 2021 for life before this $32.97 deal ends

August 13, 2026

TL;DR: Get lifetime access to Microsoft Office 2021 for $32.97 through August 23 (MSRP $219.99).

If you’re ready to stop renting the Office apps you use every day, this is a pretty good time to make the switch. A Microsoft Office 2021 lifetime license is on sale for just $32.97 until August 23.

Get the full Office lineup in one purchase

This lifetime license gives you full desktop versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams (free version), OneNote, Publisher, and Access—everything you need to write, organize, present, and collaborate. Ideal for business leaders, freelancers, or home offices, it combines classic reliability with modern features designed for efficiency and creativity.

Enjoy a clean, ribbon-based interface with customizable layouts, quick formatting options, and seamless tools for data analysis or design. Whether you’re crafting a presentation, managing a project, or balancing financial reports, this suite helps you work faster and more effectively.

With instant digital delivery and free customer support, this Microsoft Office 2021 Pro license is a straightforward investment in lasting productivity.

Download Microsoft Office for Windows for $32.97 while you still can (MSRP $219.99). No coupon is needed.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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