Make PDF management simple with SwifDoo PDF Pro for just $35

TL;DR: Handle editing, conversions, and batch processes with ease with this SwifDoo PDF Pro Lifetime License for Windows for $34.99 (reg. $129).

SwifDoo is a comprehensive PDF editor for Windows 7+ that can edit, split, convert, compress, annotate, and manage PDFs with ease. It also supports multiple document formats, making it a versatile tool for work, school, and everyday use for just $34.99.

Streamline your workflow with SwifDoo

SwifDoo supports a wide range of document formats, allowing you to work with DOC(X), Excel, PowerPoint, JPG, HEIC, EPUB, and CAD files from a single platform. It also includes built-in OCR technology, making it easy to extract and edit text from scanned documents and images. There are also features like batch processing, removing links or attachments, and applying custom watermarks.

Other features provided include:

Encrypt your documents: Protect your documents from being opened, edited, copied, or printed with your very own secure password.

Sign your files: Easily add uploaded or handwritten signatures to your documents with one click.

Print securely: You can print PDFs either double-sided, as a booklet, in grayscale, or with the comments intact.

Truly, the best thing about this deal is that you get to avoid any recurring or monthly fees. Simply purchase once, and you’ve got this PDF editor for life. So, if you’re looking for a tool that helps you edit, convert, secure, and manage your PDF documents, why not give SwifDoo a try?

Get lifetime access to SwifDoo PDF Pro for Windows for just $34.99 (reg. $129). Sale ends June 28.

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StackSocial prices subject to change.

