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Microsoft Office 2024 is $90 for life during Deal Days

June 13, 2026

TL;DR: Grab a lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business for $89.97 (reg. $249.99) during Deal Days.

Stop paying monthly for Word and Excel. Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business is $89.97 for life — Mac or PC, one payment, all the apps you need forever.

The newest Office, without the subscription

Office 2024 is Microsoft’s most current Office version you can actually own. Microsoft 365 will run you $100 a year minimum, every year, indefinitely. This is $89.97 once, and you’re done. Same Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, just without the recurring bill.

Built for the work you do

Office 2024 is tuned for performance. Excel handles large datasets and multiple workbooks more smoothly, PowerPoint now supports recording with voice, video, and live camera feeds, and the Fluent Design interface keeps everything consistent across the suite.

The new AI features are practical rather than flashy. Word can help finish sentences, Excel surfaces patterns in your data, and built-in tools can summarize or translate content. Outlook includes an improved accessibility checker to keep your emails clear.

You also get real-time collaboration, comments, version history, and Teams integration. And unlike the Home edition, this version includes Outlook and full commercial-use rights, so it is built for business, not just personal use.

Grab Office 2024 Home & Business for $89.97 for Mac or PC before Deal Days ends 6/28.

Deal Days is our version of Prime Day, and this isn’t the only deal worth grabbing. Browse the full New Atlas Deal Days collection to see what else is on sale through 6/28.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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