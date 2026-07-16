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Microsoft Office 2024 Pro Plus is just $55 for life

July 16, 2026

TL;DR: Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus delivers Microsoft’s core productivity apps with a one-time license built for long-term stability. Get it for $54.99 (reg. $249.99).

The best productivity software is often the one you don’t have to think about. Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus keeps the familiar Office experience intact with a lifetime license, now $54.99 (reg. $249.99).

Office 2024 Professional Plus includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and Access, providing the tools most people rely on for writing, data analysis, presentations, email, and database management. It’s designed for Windows 10 and 11 and installs directly on a single device, with the license tied to the PC rather than a Microsoft account.

Unlike Microsoft 365, which can be overwhelming with its continuous rollout of supposed enhancements, interface changes, and AI integrations, Office 2024 prioritizes long-term stability. That consistency can be a real advantage if you’d rather spend your time working than getting used to interface tweaks and confusing new features.

The suite also brings nifty updates, including a cleaner interface with dark mode support, stronger security features, and improved performance without demanding high-end hardware.

This license is tied to one Windows PC rather than a Microsoft account, so once it’s installed, it’s yours forever — or at least until your next computer upgrade. If you’d rather pay once than add another monthly charge to your software budget, this deal lets you keep your favorite productivity apps up to date without committing to a subscription.

Formerly $249.99, grab a lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus for only $54.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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