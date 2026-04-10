Name that plant! Try this AI-powered identification app

TL;DR: Identify local plants like a botanist with a lifetime subscription to Plantum, your personal plant identification app for $14.97 with code SAVE5NOW (MSRP $59.99) until Apr. 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

If you want to up your plant knowledge, Plantum is the plant identifier in your pocket that uses AI to recognize plants instantly — available for life at just $14.97 (MSRP $59.99) with code SAVE5NOW until Apr. 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Jealous of the green thumbs in your life who seem to know about everything from azaleas to zinnias? All you need to do is take a picture of a plant you’d like to get to know, and you’ll be greeted with a name in about 3 seconds — along with a health assessment and care advice with over 98% accuracy.

You can add the plant to “My Yard” to track of all your plants, keeping them on a watering or misting scheduling to help them thrive, even adding rotating or fertilizing to their routine. For plants that are struggling, you can get disease diagnoses or always chat with an in-house expert like a real botanist to assist in your plant care.

With over 33,000 plant profiles, this is like a plant encyclopedia in your pocket. Look up exotic plants you’d like to learn about or snap every bloom on your commute to work to learn more about your local flora, with over 40,000 plant species in the app.

Available for iOS only, Plantum requires a working camera and iOS 16.0 or higher.

Become a Plant Expert Instantly with Plantum

Even experienced gardeners and plant enthusiasts may enjoy the scheduling and encyclopedia features, to deepen their knowledge, organize schedules, and develop strong plant health habits.

Download Plantum to your iPhone or iPad today to stop killing your plants, at just $14.97 (MSRP $59.99) with code SAVE5NOW for life.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

