No, you aren’t seeing things—this MacBook Pro (2020) is really $400

TL;DR: This refurbished 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020) with Magic Keyboard and Touch Bar is now just $399.99 (reg. $1,580)—grab it now and enjoy a high-quality product at a practical, low-cost price.

It doesn’t matter how good MacBooks are; getting one feels great until it’s time to pay up. The good news is that you don’t need to borrow too much from your savings to get this 2020 MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar.



Pro-level power minus the financial headache

If you’re looking for a durable, trustworthy laptop upgrade, look no further. This 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020) combines seamless performance with premium-grade quality, giving you a product that’ll meet the demands of your life.

It runs on a 2.0GHz quad-core Intel Core i5, with Turbo Boost up to 3.8GHz for smooth multitasking. There’s also 16GB RAM and a fast 512GB SSD that’ll give you solid everyday performance, durability, and quick data access. There’s also the Magic Keyboard with Touch Bar, which, while underrated, offers quick access to shortcuts and responsive typing.

When it comes to the visuals, you can look forward to a 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology—Apple’s signature display technology that reduces eye strain by automatically adjusting the screen color for better visibility. Additionally, you can pair the Intel Iris Plus Graphics with all-day battery life to deliver sharp visuals for streaming, gaming, and creative work.

One thing to note is that this item is quality refurbished, meaning it’s been professionally inspected, repaired, and tested by expert technicians. Better yet, this one is rated Grade A, which means it’ll arrive in near-mint condition with minimal to no scuffing.

Currently, this MacBook is under $500, so it’s the best price on the web. So, take advantage of “the win” and treat yourself to a reliable laptop that’ll last.

Get this refurbished 13-inch 2020 MacBook Pro in Space Gray for $399.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.