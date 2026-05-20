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Office 2024 + Windows 11 Pro for just $135 is the responsible adult move

May 19, 2026

TL;DR: For $134.97 (MSRP $448.99), this bundle includes lifetime access to Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business plus Windows 11 Pro.

Upgrade your PC with Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business and Windows 11 Pro for $134.97 — a one-time purchase that replaces recurring subscription costs with software you actually own.

A modern Microsoft setup without monthly fees

This bundle includes Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business alongside Windows 11 Pro, giving users a full productivity and operating system upgrade in one package. That means lifetime access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote, plus Microsoft’s latest professional OS.

Office 2024 focuses heavily on performance, collaboration, and AI-assisted productivity. Excel now handles larger datasets more smoothly while AI-powered insights help identify trends and generate charts faster.

Word adds Focus Mode and Smart Compose tools designed to reduce distractions and speed up writing workflows. PowerPoint now supports voice narration, video recording, and live camera integration for presentations and remote meetings.

Microsoft also redesigned the Office interface around Fluent Design principles, creating a cleaner and more unified experience across apps. Collaboration features like co-authoring, comments, Teams integration, and version history make it easier for multiple users to work together in real time.

Windows 11 Pro complements the software with Snap Layouts, virtual desktops, stronger security protections, improved search tools, and Copilot AI integration for faster assistance across tasks.

Importantly, this is not Microsoft 365. There are no recurring subscription charges attached to the software after purchase.

For users who rely on Microsoft apps daily for work, business, school, or content creation, owning the software outright may simply be the more practical long-term move.

Don’t miss grabbing both Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business + Windows 11 Pro for a one-time $134.97 (MSRP $448.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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