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One $41 payment gets you Visual Studio 2026 and coding courses

July 15, 2026

TL;DR: Get Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2026 plus lifetime access to coding courses covering Python, JavaScript, C++, SQL, AI, Flutter, and more for $40.97 (reg. $1,999.99).

Why learn to code with beginner tools when you can start inside a professional IDE? This bundle includes Visual Studio Professional 2026 plus lifetime training in Python, C++, JavaScript, SQL, AI, and more for $40.97 (reg. $1,999.99).

This bundle includes unfettered access to Visual Studio Professional 2026, Microsoft’s full-featured integrated development environment (IDE) for building desktop, web, mobile, and cloud applications. It supports dozens of programming languages and comes with AI-assisted coding features that help you write, edit, and debug code more efficiently. Whether you’re creating a personal website, building a desktop app, or experimenting with AI projects, it’s equipped to support everything from small side projects to more complex applications.

Of course, having the IDE is only part of the equation. Rather than locking you into one learning path, the bundle lets you sample a wide range of programming languages, frameworks, and technologies. It covers Python, JavaScript, Java, C++, SQL, Flutter, Vue.js, computer vision, OpenAI development, Google Assistant, Salesforce, and more, making it easy to explore different areas of software development.

The courses are self-paced, so you can pick up a new language over a weekend, work through lessons in your spare time, or revisit topics whenever you need a refresher. If you’re building a portfolio, preparing for a technical interview, or simply trying to automate repetitive tasks at work, you’ll have both the training and the professional development environment needed to put those skills into practice.

With lifetime access to both the IDE and the training, there’s no deadline to finish a course or pressure to squeeze the most out of a monthly subscription.

Normally $1,999.99, the Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2026 + Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle is on sale for $40.97.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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