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One $55 payment. Years of Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint & others.

June 30, 2026

TL;DR: You can now get Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus for Windows for just $54.99 (reg. $249.99).

Need to write a report, build a spreadsheet, create a presentation, or stay on top of your inbox? Microsoft Office is still the go-to productivity suite for millions—and right now, you can own the latest version for just $54.99 and no ongoing fees.

Upgrade your productivity once—and keep it for life

For just $54.99 (reg. $249.99), Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus gives you lifetime access to the apps most Windows users rely on every day. Instead of recurring fees, it’s a one-time purchase that stays with your PC, making it a smart long-term upgrade for work, school, or home.

The suite includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and Access, giving you everything you need to write documents, analyze data, build presentations, manage email, and organize information in one familiar package.

Office 2024 also introduces refinements that make everyday work smoother. Excel includes more advanced analysis capabilities, Outlook continues to improve email management, and the updated interface—including Dark Mode—helps keep long work sessions comfortable.

Behind the scenes, enhanced security and long-term stability mean fewer surprises and a more dependable experience.

Another advantage is its predictable feature set. Instead of constant interface changes or subscription-based feature rollouts, Office 2024 is designed to provide a stable platform that simply works.

Installation is quick, with your license key delivered digitally after purchase. The license is permanently tied to one Windows PC, so once you’re set up, you’re ready to work without worrying about renewals.

Whether you’re managing household finances, running a business, finishing school assignments, or tackling creative projects, Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus gives you the tools you need—and the peace of mind that comes from owning them outright.

Get a Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus lifetime license for just $54.99 (reg. $249.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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