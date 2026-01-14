One AI platform replaces dozens of tools for $75

TL;DR: 1min.AI Advanced Business Plan is available for $74.97 (reg. $540), offering lifetime access to a unified AI platform for writing, images, audio, video, and research—all with no recurring fees. Deal ends Jan. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Modern AI tools often ask you to juggle subscriptions, interfaces, and workflows. 1min.AI simplifies that sprawl by consolidating today’s most capable AI models into a single, practical workspace built for sustained professional use.

Multiple top-tier AI models in one interface

Instead of committing to a single engine, 1minAI lets users choose the right model for each task. The platform includes access to GPT-4–class models for structured writing and analysis, Claude for long-form reasoning and clarity, Gemini for fast synthesis, and Llama for open-model flexibility.

This matters when accuracy, tone, and depth vary by task. Business plans, research summaries, presentations, and technical drafts all benefit from being matched with the model best suited to the job.

Practical tools beyond text generation

1min.AI extends well beyond writing. Image creation and editing tools support visual assets and concept work, while audio transcription and text-to-speech streamline meetings and documentation. Video generation and summarization tools add another layer for users producing explainers or internal training materials.

Because these tools share one dashboard, outputs can move quickly from draft to visual to final presentation without exporting files or switching services.

Capacity designed for real workloads

The Advanced Business Plan includes a high monthly credit allowance intended for consistent use. That supports large volumes of text generation, regular image creation, and meaningful audio or video projects without constant concern over limits. For professionals who integrate AI into daily workflows rather than occasional experiments, this capacity is a key differentiator.

Paying separately for GPT-4 access, plus image generators, transcription tools, and video AI can easily exceed several hundred dollars per year. That’s why for readers who value ownership, efficiency, and rational tech investments, 1minAI is a steal.

Get a lifetime subscription to 1min.AI’s Advanced Business Plan Lifetime for $465 off—just $74.97 (reg. $540) now until Jan. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.