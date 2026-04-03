Online privacy, speed, and zero restrictions with this VPN offer

TL;DR: Stay protected, browse privately, and unlock geo-restricted content with Surfshark — 3 years for $67.20 using code VPN20.

Your internet isn’t as private — or open — as it should be. This 3-year Surfshark plan helps fix both, giving you more control over how and where you browse.

Browse safer, stream freer, and take back control

If you’ve ever connected to public Wi-Fi and hesitated before logging in, or hit a “not available in your region” message while trying to stream something, you’ve already seen the limits of today’s internet.

Surfshark is built to remove those limits.

With military-grade AES-256 encryption, it protects your data from prying eyes — whether you’re at home, traveling, or working from a coffee shop. It also hides your real location, which means less tracking and fewer targeted ads following you around the web.

But security is only half the story.

With access to 3,200+ servers in 100 countries, Surfshark lets you browse as if you’re in different locations, helping you unlock geo-restricted content and access a more open version of the internet. Whether you’re streaming, researching, or just avoiding unnecessary restrictions, it puts you back in control.

Performance matters too. With 10Gbps servers and modern protocols like WireGuard, you get fast, stable connections, so you’re not trading speed for security.

One of the biggest advantages? It works on unlimited devices. That means your phone, laptop, tablet, and even smart TVs can all stay protected under one subscription.

It also features ad and malware blocking, a kill switch for connection drops, and a strict no-logs policy.

This is a simple way to make your online experience safer, faster, and a lot more open.

Get a 3-year Surfshark VPN subscription for just $67.20 using code VPN20.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

