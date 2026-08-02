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Own Windows 11 Pro for life for just $11.23, no recurring fees ever

August 02, 2026

TL;DR: Don’t rent, own — get powerful business tool Windows 11 Pro for life for just $11.23, a fraction of the $199 regular price.

Tired of ongoing subscription fees? Recurring monthly payments may now be the norm, but right now you can get the latest Windows operating system, Windows Pro 11, for just $11.23 for a lifetime license with no additional fees.

For business owners, gamers, and anyone who wants a powerful and secure operating system, Windows 11 Pro has the functional features that make running your day easier and faster. And with this offer, you’re not renting it month-to-month: It’s yours for life, at a massive discount from the $199 normal price.

Windows 11 Pro updates the older Windows 10 OS in a number of critical ways:

  • Sign in with your fingerprint or with facial recognition — biometrics logins keep your data secure
  • BitLocker Encryption that protects data with full-disk encryption
  • Support for the secure Azure AD identity and access platform for business
  • Test apps or run virtual machines in the Hyper-V and Windows Sandbox
  • Snap layouts to facilitate multitasking

With Windows 11, you also get Microsoft’s AI assistant Copilot, a massive upgrade for day-to-day business use. Copilot can write code, create images, and answer questions or summarize content — all accessible directly from the toolbar, and all designed to save you time. It’s a seamless fit with how you work today, and it’s a big value-add over your old operating system.

If you’re running a small business, need enterprise-level security for your data, or just want a robust desktop operating system that is yours to own, this is the deal to jump on. Say no to recurring expenses and yes to a powerful new OS at a great price.

Get a lifetime license for Windows 11 Pro for $11.23 (reg. $199) with code AUG25, valid until August 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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