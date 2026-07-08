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Pay $150 and get ad-free documentaries for 75 years

July 08, 2026

TL;DR: MagellanTV’s lifetime subscription gives you access to over 4,000 HD documentaries for life for just $149.97 (reg. $999).

Watching films and TV shows is a good hobby—as long as the content you’re viewing feeds the mind. MagellanTV does just that with its thousands of documentaries for $149.97 (reg. $999).

Ad-free, subscription-free, and most importantly, boredom-free viewing

MagellanTV is an ad-free, subscription-free documentary streaming service that offers over 4,000 documentaries from around the world. Their library includes exclusive original content and works from the world’s best filmmakers, covering a range of genres, like Ancient History, True Crime, Nature, Science, Space, and War & Military, to name a few.

Your subscription is good practically for life, including unlimited viewing time, access to curated playlists, all-new weekly documentary additions, and access to any future updates to the platform. As an example of what to expect, here are some of their most popular titles:

  • Heroes and Villains of the Ancient World
  • Living in the Middle Ages
  • Lives of the English Royals
  • Soldier, Warrior
  • Villains of History

Broaden your horizons and mind with MagellanTV

What’s more, your subscription can be accessed on up to 5 devices, including smartphones, smart TVs, web browsers, plug-ins like Apple TV, as well as cast devices like Roku, Chromecast, and Fire TV. And it’s also available across the globe, in nearly every country (except for South Africa). So, why not take advantage?

Get lifetime access to MagellanTV for just $149.97 (reg. $999).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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