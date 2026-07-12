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Pay once and get Microsoft Office 2021 for life, only $30

July 12, 2026

TL;DR: MS Office 2021 comes with lifetime, offline access to the entire productivity suite, including MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access for just $29.97 (reg. $219.99).

Working professionals are nothing without the right tools, and MS Office 2021 Pro is one of the best. For just $29.97 (reg. $219.99), you can get lifetime, offline access to the entire suite, which includes Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and more.

Own your software outright

Microsoft is the gold standard for personal and professional software—and Microsoft Office Professional 2021 is a truly great example. This suite gives you offline access to all the classics you know and love for life, including MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote, and also lifetime licenses to professional apps like Publisher and Access.

It includes a whole host of feature upgrades to help boost your productivity. Like the ribbon-based user interface, which provides quick access to all available features, tools, and customizations. You also get access to advanced new features, such as dynamic arrays and XLOOKUP in Excel, as well as improved co-authoring tools for sharing via OneDrive.

Windows 10 and 11 compatibility

This lifetime license is redeemable on one PC and supported by both Windows 10 and 11. What’s more, there are no subscription fees included. And it also comes with fixed lifecycle support, which essentially means it’ll remain static and just as good as when you first purchased it. Users in search of a simplified experience may find this version of the suite more suitable than newer versions.

So, if you’re someone who wants reliable software without the fuss, this is the deal for you.

Get your Microsoft Office Professional 2021 Lifetime License for Windows for just $29.97 (reg. $219.99). Sale ends July 19.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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