PC owners, Windows 11 Pro is just $9.97 during this Deal Days sale

Upgrading your PC doesn’t have to come with sticker shock. Windows 11 Pro is just $9.97 during this Deal Days sale, giving your desktop a faster, cleaner interface, built-in AI Copilot, and pro-level tools — all for just ten dollars.

The smart way to upgrade to Windows 11 Pro

There’s never been a better time to upgrade your operating system. Only while supplies last during Deal Days — which is our answer to Prime Day — you can upgrade to the most modern Windows OS available, complete with enhanced performance, a sleek interface, and a built-in AI assistant designed to make your life easier.

Copilot is the standout feature of Windows 11 Pro. It’s built right into your taskbar, giving you on-demand AI help whenever you need it. With Copilot, you can:



Summarize articles and web pages to save time

Open and adjust system settings with simple commands

Generate text, images, and code to speed up your workflow

Draft emails, brainstorm ideas, or refine your writing

Collaborate more efficiently with GitHub and productivity tools

Essentially, Copilot turns your OS into a productivity partner — helping you do more in less time.

You’ll enjoy advanced security features like biometric logins and Smart App Control, a clean and intuitive interface, and multitasking tools like Snap Layouts and improved desktops.

Whether you’re gaming, coding, designing, or just browsing, it’s a massive leap forward for under ten bucks.

Get Windows 11 Pro now while it’s just $9.97 (reg. $199) for Deal Days, through June 28.

Click here to view more of the Deal Days collection.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

