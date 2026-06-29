Protect 10 devices for a year with this beast of a VPN for just $30

TL;DR: Get a 1-year NordVPN Standard subscription for just $29.99 (reg. $69.99) with code SECURE and protect up to 10 devices with fast VPN access, malware protection, Dark Web Monitoring, and more.

Whether you’re working from a coffee shop, streaming at home, or checking your accounts on public Wi-Fi, your internet connection is doing a lot. Some extra protection can go a long way—and that’s exactly what NordVPN Standard is built to provide.

One subscription, protection for your whole digital life

Right now, you can get a 1-year NordVPN Standard 2026 subscription for $29.99 (reg. $69.99) with code SECURE. Better yet, a single subscription protects up to 10 devices, making it an easy fit for laptops, phones, tablets, and more.

NordVPN connects you to more than 7,000 servers across 100+ countries, encrypting your internet traffic whether you’re at home, traveling, or connected to public Wi-Fi. It’s fast enough for streaming, browsing, gaming, and everyday work without feeling like you’re sacrificing speed for security.

Beyond the VPN itself, NordVPN Standard includes built-in cybersecurity tools that help block malware, dangerous websites, intrusive ads, and online trackers before they become a problem. The included Dark Web Monitor also keeps an eye out for your credentials, alerting you if they appear in known data breaches.

One of the biggest advantages is how simple everything is. Setup takes just a few minutes, the apps work across major platforms, and you can even install NordVPN on compatible routers to extend protection throughout your home.

This is one of those upgrades that’s easy to appreciate every time you connect online. It works in the background, helping keep your browsing private while protecting the devices you rely on every day.

Get a 1-year subscription to NordVPN Standard 2026 subscription for just $29.99 (reg. $69.99) with code SECURE and try it for yourself.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

