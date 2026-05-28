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Skip the Microsoft 365 subscription — Office 2021 for life is $30

May 27, 2026

TL;DR: This MS Office Pro 2021 Lifetime License for Windows comes with a redesigned look and must-have productivity upgrades to support the busiest of professionals for just $29.97 (reg. $219.99).

This lifetime license for the Microsoft Office Professional 2021 productivity suite provides you with subscription-free, offline access to the apps you know and love, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access.

Compatible with both Windows 10 and 11

MS Office 2021 may not be the newest version of the suite, but it’s a cost-effective way to access your favorite apps through a familiar interface, now with subtle improvements for greater efficiency. Take, for example, the ribbon-based user interface, which provides quick access to all available features, tools, and customizations.

What’s more, MS Office 2021 puts the power in the hands of its users, giving you the freedom to easily customize the font, layout, and indentation of documents across the suite. As a result, remote workers, freelancers, and small business owners can look forward to greater flexibility and creativity in creating their documents.

Desktop PC access, free customer support, and updates included

This version of the suite runs locally on your PC, so you’ll have offline access to all the must-have tools and applications. Plus, it’ll remain static and free from automatic system updates and charges. You can also expect no AI integrations, as well as a reduced demand for computer RAM for installation.

So, if you’re looking for a return to simplicity, why not give this product a try?

Grab your Microsoft Office Professional 2021 Lifetime License for Windows for just $29.97 (reg. $219.99). Sale ends May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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