Some MacBook Pros are now only $440 (reg. $1,580)

If you just need a computer for basic productivity, buying a brand-new MacBook may be a waste. Instead, you can opt for a high-quality refurbished machine like this MacBook Pro, and it’s even on sale for $439.97 (reg. $1,580).

What can this MacBook do?

This MacBook Pro comes with a 2.0GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM, which has enough power for tasks like video editing, coding, and multitasking across productivity apps. The 512GB SSD gives you fast boot times and plenty of space for large files, so it’s a practical option for professionals or students managing complex workloads.

The display uses a 13.3-inch Retina panel with a native resolution of 2560×1600 and True Tone technology. Colors appear accurate and sharp, and the screen automatically adjusts to ambient light to reduce eye strain. This model also includes Intel Iris Plus Graphics, making it suitable for handling creative work like image editing or HD video playback.

With four Thunderbolt 3 ports, your MacBook supports fast data transfer, external displays, and peripheral connections. The Touch Bar and Touch ID sensor add convenience for navigation and security, and the Magic Keyboard is designed for a quieter and more responsive typing experience.

Battery life can last up to 10 hours, depending on usage. The 3.1-pound weight and slim profile make it easy to carry between home, office, or class. Wireless features include Bluetooth 5.0 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

This refurbished unit is rated Grade A, meaning it arrives in near-mint condition with minimal signs of wear. It includes a charger and is backed by a 30-day third-party warranty. The system supports macOS Sequoia and is ready for current software updates.

