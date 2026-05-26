Stop running an unsupported OS — Windows 11 Pro is just $10

TL;DR: Windows 10 reached end of support in 2025, leaving millions of PCs without security updates. Windows 11 Pro is the upgrade — it’s $9.97 instead of $199.

For anyone still running Windows 10, the support clock has run out: no more security patches or updates. Right now, Windows 11 Pro is discounted to $9.97 (reg. $199), making this a low-friction way to move off an OS that’s increasingly exposed.

Even powerful hardware can feel underwhelming if the operating system running it isn’t optimized properly. Windows 11 Pro is designed to make modern PCs feel faster, more organized, and more secure, especially for professionals juggling heavy workloads, multitasking, remote work, or creative projects.

Compared to the standard Home edition, the Pro version adds more advanced security and productivity features while also modernizing the overall experience. The interface is cleaner and easier to navigate, while tools like Snap Layouts, virtual desktops, seamless redocking, voice typing, and enhanced search make multitasking less overwhelming. Microsoft Teams integration, widgets, and touchscreen-friendly controls are also built directly into the system.

Security upgrades are a major part of the package. Windows 11 Pro includes biometric login support, TPM 2.0 hardware security, Smart App Control, device encryption, and additional protections designed to help keep sensitive data safer from malware and unauthorized access.

Gaming gets a significant upgrade, too. Support for DirectX 12 Ultimate allows compatible hardware to deliver more advanced lighting, textures, and visual effects in newer games, helping modern PCs deliver more performance from current graphics hardware.

Microsoft’s Copilot AI assistant is integrated throughout the system as well. That means you can quickly summarize webpages, adjust settings, generate writing drafts, search files, or get contextual help without sifting through menus manually.

Originally $199, Windows 11 Pro is currently available for $9.97 — a one-time payment, no subscription, no renewal.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

