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Stream a lifetime of science and tech documentaries for $128

May 23, 2026

TL;DR: Curiosity Stream offers lifetime access to thousands of HD documentaries covering science, engineering, history, nature, and technology, now discounted to $127.50 (reg. $399.99) with code STREAM15.

Not every streaming platform needs to be optimized for doomscrolling. Curiosity Stream focuses on documentaries about science, engineering, history, space, and the natural world—and lifetime access is just $127.50 (reg. $399.99) with code STREAM15.

If your streaming queue could use a little more substance, Curiosity Stream offers a massive catalog of documentaries covering everything from astrophysics and emerging technology to archaeology, wildlife, and art. Founded by Discovery Communications visionary John Hendricks, the platform was built specifically for viewers who actually enjoy learning things while they watch.

Titles include Planet of Treasures, Engineering the Future, and The History of Home, alongside award-winning productions like Stephen Hawking’s Favorite Places, which earned an Emmy for Outstanding Graphic Design & Art Direction at the News & Documentary Awards.

The platform also makes it easy to disappear down highly specific intellectual rabbit holes thanks to searchable categories and regularly updated content. And while it’s primarily a documentary streaming service, it has some surprisingly practical use cases beyond casual viewing. Parents can use it as a supplemental homeschooling resource, businesses can incorporate certain programs into employee training, and creatives may find inspiration for writing, filmmaking, or artistic projects. Documentaries with subtitles can even double as useful language-learning tools.

Everything streams in HD across phones, tablets, browsers, smart TVs, and other connected devices, and documentaries can also be downloaded for offline viewing.

Originally priced at $399.99, Curiosity Stream lifetime access is available for $127.50 with code STREAM15.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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