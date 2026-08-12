The flowkey piano app has 5 million users and a $67.99 price tag

TL;DR: Get five years of flowkey Classic for $67.99 (reg. $899) and learn piano with interactive lessons, real-time feedback, and more than 1,000 classical songs.

Learning piano doesn’t have to mean scheduling weekly lessons—or paying for them. You can get five years of flowkey Classic for just $67.99 (reg. $899), giving you thousands of guided lessons and songs for a one-time payment.

Learn Piano at Your Own Pace

Whether you’re sitting down at a keyboard for the first time or dusting off skills you haven’t used in years, flowkey is designed to make learning approachable. The app listens as you play and provides real-time feedback, helping you correct mistakes as they happen instead of discovering them later.

One of its most useful features is Wait Mode, which pauses the lesson until you play the correct notes. Combined with slow-motion playback, looping for difficult sections, and the option to practice each hand separately, it encourages steady progress without making practice feel overwhelming.

flowkey Classic includes more than 1,000 classical songs, featuring music from composers like Beethoven, Mozart, Chopin, Bach, Debussy, Brahms, and Liszt. Lessons also cover music theory, chords, rhythm, sheet music, and proper technique, making it useful whether your goal is to play favorite pieces or build a stronger musical foundation.

The app works across phones, tablets, laptops, and desktop computers, making it easy to fit a quick practice session into your day. It has also earned 4.7 out of 5 stars on the App Store and 4.5 out of 5 stars on Google Play, giving new users some reassurance that they’re joining a platform with a strong track record.

If learning piano has been sitting on your someday list, five years of access at this price is a practical way to finally get started—without committing to years of expensive private lessons.

Get a 5-year subscription to flowkey for a one-time $67.99 payment (reg. $899)through Aug. 16.

StackSocial prices subject to change.