The software that boosts productivity like nothing else is only $13

TL;DR: Upgrade to Windows 11 Pro for the strikingly low price of $12.97 (MSRP $199) until May 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Cut out the inefficient moments of your digital day by promoting your computer to Microsoft Windows 11 Pro. You can experience unparalleled AI-powered efficiency for only $12.97 (MSRP $199) until May 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

New features include:

Improved search capabilities that access your files, messages, and the web for comprehensive results

Multiple desktops to divide your work for business, study, and gaming

CoPilot, your AI assistant that can generate text, images, summaries, and code

DirectX 12 Ultimate graphics for improved gaming

Advanced security functions like biometrics login, TPM 2.0, Smart App Control, Windows Studio Effects, encrypted authentication, and advanced antivirus defenses

Microsoft Teams, Widgets, and Touchscreen

Before you make your purchase, check if Windows Update allows you to install the free Windows 11 upgrade on your PC — if not, your computer is not compatible with Windows 11 Pro.

No subscriptions or annual fees — this is a one-time purchase for a lifetime license to the most efficient operating system yet. With a clean and modern user interface, your browsing and working experience is now optimal and aesthetically pleasing.

To feel like your computer really works for you, take advantage of the AI integration. Now it’s easier than ever to instantly find your tax files from last year or a brownie recipe you made a year ago. Cover letters, job applications, emails, and content creation are all a breeze with CoPilot’s assistance. It’s perfect for students, teachers, business owners, independent contractors, and family use.

Windows 11 Pro makes your computer a customizable workhorse, tailored to how you live your digital life. Plus that price is just unbeatable.

Download Microsoft Windows 11 Pro now for $12.97 (MSRP $199) until May 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Want free Microsoft Office for life? This purchase gets you close. Just reach $100+ in your cart, add Microsoft Office 2021, and apply GWP4MAC (for Mac) or GWP4WIND (for Windows) to claim it free through 4/19.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

