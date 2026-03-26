This $1,000 documentary streaming plan is now $200

TL;DR: MagellanTV’s lifetime subscription is on sale for $199.99 (reg. $999), giving you unlimited, ad-free access to over 4,000 in-depth documentaries across history, science, and more.

If your idea of streaming revolves around history, science, and real-world stories, MagellanTV offers a library built around depth rather than volume. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription for $199.99.

There’s nothing wrong with the occasional reality show or algorithm-approved brain rot. But every now and then, you want something that doesn’t feel like it was made to be half-watched while scrolling your phone. MagellanTV is built for that kind of viewing, delivering documentaries that actually hold your attention and reward it.

Its library spans over 4,000 titles, covering everything from ancient civilizations and world history to space exploration, science, crime, and culture. Instead of padding its catalog with filler, the platform prioritizes well-produced films and series from established documentary filmmakers, so what you’re watching tends to feel more intentional.

The streaming experience is completely ad-free. You won’t encounter any interruptions or unnecessary trailers and instead enjoy uninterrupted viewing, whether you’re watching a quick episode or settling in for a full deep dive.

What you get with MagellanTV

Unlimited streaming across devices, anytime

Thousands of documentaries across history, science, crime, nature, and more

Curated collections and playlists for deeper exploration

New titles added regularly

Fully ad-free viewing

Casting support for Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and smart TVs

It works across mobile, desktop, and TV, so you can pick up where you left off, no matter how you’re watching.

With lifetime access, you’re essentially removing one more recurring subscription while adding a library you can dip into whenever you want something a bit more substantial.

Normally $999, you can get lifetime access to MagellanTV for $199.99.

Want to see more deals? Visit the shop and use code MARCH15 to save an extra 15% sitewide through March 29. Exclusions apply.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

