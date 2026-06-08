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This $13 Windows 11 Pro upgrade is an easy tech win—only through 6/14

June 08, 2026

TL;DR: Get Windows 11 Pro for just $12.97 (MSRP $199) through June 14.

This limited -time offer just made upgrading your PC a no-brainer. Windows 11 Pro is on sale for $12.97, letting you transform your desktop with a faster interface, AI-powered Copilot, and Pro-level features for less than lunch.

This Windows 11 Pro Deal Is a Game-Changer

There’s never been a better time to upgrade your operating system. Only while supplies last, you can upgrade to the most modern Windows OS available, complete with enhanced performance, a sleek interface, and a built-in AI assistant designed to make your life easier.

Copilot is the standout feature of Windows 11 Pro. It’s built right into your taskbar, giving you on-demand AI help whenever you need it. With Copilot, you can:

  • Summarize articles and web pages to save time
  • Open and adjust system settings with simple commands
  • Generate text, images, and code to speed up your workflow
  • Draft emails, brainstorm ideas, or refine your writing
  • Collaborate more efficiently with GitHub and productivity tools

Essentially, Copilot turns your OS into a productivity partner—helping you do more in less time.

You’ll enjoy advanced security features like biometric logins and Smart App Control, a clean and intuitive interface, and multitasking tools like Snap Layouts and improved desktops.

Whether you’re gaming, coding, designing, or just browsing, it’s a massive leap forward for a very reasonable price.

Upgrade to Windows 11 Pro for $12.97 (MSRP $199) through June 14. No coupon is needed.

Meet Windows 11 | The Basics

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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