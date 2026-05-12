This $25 VPN bundle does more than just hide your IP address

TL;DR: FastestVPN Pro is only $24.97 (was $39.99, reg. $600) through June 14, packing lifetime VPN access for 15 devices, 900+ servers in 100+ countries, and a free password manager into one privacy-focused bundle.

Keeping your data private across phones, laptops, TVs, and tablets can get expensive fast. FastestVPN Pro covers up to 15 devices with a lifetime subscription for $24.97 (reg. $600) through June 14.

Much more than a streaming VPN

This isn’t just a basic VPN with a couple server locations tossed in. The Pro plan includes access to more than 900 servers across 100+ countries, which means better odds of finding fast, stable connections whether you’re streaming, gaming, traveling, or just trying to avoid region locks. Unlimited server switching is included too, so you’re not stuck babysitting one overloaded connection.

The feature list reads more like a full privacy suite than a standalone VPN. There’s a built-in NAT firewall, anti-malware protection, an ad blocker, split tunneling, IPv6 leak protection, and a kill switch that immediately cuts internet access if the VPN disconnects unexpectedly. Double VPN routing adds another layer of encryption by passing traffic through two servers instead of one.

One standout extra is the included one-year PassHulk password manager subscription — free. It stores passwords, payment info, bank details, and secure files inside an encrypted vault, which helps turn this into more of a complete security package instead of a single-purpose tool.

FastestVPN Pro also supports port forwarding and dedicated IP options, features usually aimed at power users running remote connections or self-hosted services. Dedicated streaming servers are optimized for Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, and Prime Video, while P2P servers are tuned for faster anonymous downloads.

The service has also built a strong reputation with users, earning high ratings on Trustpilot and app stores for its speed, broad device support, and straightforward setup process.

If your current privacy setup feels like a pile of subscriptions pieced together, this lifetime FastestVPN Pro deal offers a cleaner solution for a whopping 96% off MSRP.

Get a lifetime subscription to FastestVPN Pro for just $24.97 (reg. $600) through June 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

