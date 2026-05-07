This $260 MacBook Air is a “no big expenses” loophole

TL;DR: This refurbished 2018 MacBook Air is perfect for handling daily tasks like browsing, streaming, document editing, and responding to emails. Grab it now for just $259.99 (reg. $1,199).

You don’t have to spend big to get a reliable, durable laptop—and this 2018 MacBook Air proves it. Cash in without overspending and enjoy a laptop that provides up to 12 hours of battery life in a lightweight, travel-friendly frame.

A cost-efficient investment for your future

We’ve all done it before—bought a budget-friendly laptop to save some money, only to later regret it when it starts running hot and lagging after a few months. It’s a character-defining event that teaches us all that high-quality laptops will always be more cost-efficient in the long run when compared to cheaper models.

But with this MacBook Air, you don’t need to dip into your holiday savings. This is a quality-refurbished model, meaning it’s gone through additional inspection and testing before making its way to you. And with this particular one, you can expect an Air that’ll come in near-mint condition; plus, if you’re still concerned, there’s an additional 90-day warranty for even more peace of mind.

All-day productivity guaranteed

Now, when it comes to the specs on this device, it’s both beauty and brains. We’re talking a 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM for quick performance to meet any multitasking or browsing needs, and 128GB of SSD storage for you to store all your work-related files or to house your favorite applications and programs.

What’s more, with its 13.3-inch Retina display, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth support, this laptop is perfectly suited for work and play on the go.

If this sounds too good to be true, you don’t have to take our word for it. According to one reviewer, this MacBook “runs as well as new,” so why don’t you try it out for yourself?

Get this refurbished 13-inch 2017 MacBook Air in Silver for $259.99 (reg. $1,199).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

