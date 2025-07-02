This $284.99 Chromebook is only $75 right now

TL;DR: You have until July 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT to get a Lenovo 300E Touchscreen Chromebook for just $75.

If you need a lightweight computer for the basics, check out this Lenovo Touchscreen Chromebook. It’s normally $284.99, but during this limited-time sale, you can pick one up for just $75.

What can you do with a $75 computer?

Lightweight but surprisingly capable, this 2-in-1 Lenovo Chromebook is built to handle everyday tasks with ease. It runs on an Intel N3450 Quad-Core processor, has 4GB of RAM, and comes with 32GB of storage, giving you enough power for browsing, streaming, and getting through basic work or school assignments.

The 11.6-inch HD touchscreen display delivers clear visuals and adds a layer of flexibility, letting you tap, swipe, and scroll your way through tasks. Whether you’re typing out an email or watching a quick video, the compact screen gets the job done without feeling cramped.

Running on Chrome OS, this Chromebook gives you easy access to tools like Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. It also connects seamlessly via built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0, so you can stay online and sync with other devices no matter where you are.

Weighing a little over three pounds, it’s portable enough to toss in your bag without a second thought. The 2-in-1 design makes it easy to switch between laptop mode and touchscreen use, perfect for working on the go or keeping things casual.

This model is refurbished with a Grade B rating, meaning it’s fully functional with only light cosmetic wear like small scuffs or scratches. For the price, it’s a solid trade-off.

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly laptop for travel, school, or everyday use, this Lenovo Chromebook delivers dependable performance without the extra cost.

You only have until July 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT to get this Lenovo Chromebook on sale for $74.97.

No coupon code needed, and shipping is free.

StackSocial prices subject to change