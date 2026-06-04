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This $35 bundle upgrades both Windows and Office

June 04, 2026

TL;DR: This Microsoft bundle includes lifetime licenses for Windows 11 Pro and Office Professional 2021, with Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Copilot AI tools, and advanced security features for $34.97 (reg. $418.99).

Modern computing still runs heavily on Microsoft’s ecosystem, whether people realize it or not. This Office 2021 and Windows 11 Pro bundle drops to $34.97 (reg. $418.99).

The package combines Microsoft Windows 11 Pro with Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows in a one-time-purchase package aimed at professionals, students, developers, and everyday users who would rather avoid recurring subscription fees indefinitely.

Windows 11 Pro offers upgraded productivity, security, and AI-powered features through a new and enhanced interface, multitasking tools like Snap Layouts and virtual desktops, and built-in security features like TPM 2.0, BitLocker encryption, biometric login, and Smart App Control. Microsoft Copilot is integrated directly into the operating system as well, allowing you to summarize webpages, generate writing drafts, answer questions, assist with coding tasks, and navigate Windows settings more efficiently using a trusty AI assistant.

On the software side, the package includes a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Professional 2021, featuring Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Access, Publisher, and the free version of Teams. The suite is designed for document creation, presentations, spreadsheets, email management, and data analysis, with a ribbon-based interface and customizable tools for both business and personal use.

And unlike Microsoft 365 subscriptions, both licenses are tied to a single Windows PC through a one-time purchase rather than ongoing monthly payments.

Normally retailing for $418.99, you can get both on sale for only $34.97.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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