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This $40 AI assistant can help you land your next role

July 30, 2026

TL;DR: Make the job hunting process a lot less painful with this lifetime subscription to FirstResume AI Job Hunting Automator for just $39.99 (MSRP $899).

Ready to let AI help you with one of the most tedious tasks on your plate? Let FirstResume make applying to jobs a totally painless process. You can currently even lock in a lifetime subscription for only $39.99.

Stop sending the same resume to every job

Tired of spending hours applying to jobs, only to never get an email back? FirstResume AI Job Hunting Automator can help you get a handle on your job search, with job-hunting tools designed for Gen Z that can help everyone.

With FirstResume, you can create tailored ATS-friendly resumes and eye-catching cover letters that stand out in a sea of applicants. This AI-powered tool doesn’t just stop there — it can also write outreach emails for you.

Just give FirstResume your resume and watch its advanced AI deliver a human-level analysis and helpful feedback. It serves as your very own career coach, spotting gaps and helping you tell a stronger story.

Once you find a job you’d like to apply for, paste it into FirstResume. From there, it will create an ATS-optimized resume for the position with just one click, putting your most relevant experience forward. You can also use FirstResume to write cover letters and outreach emails for that role.

This lifetime subscription gives you 5,000 credits a month to work with, along with unlimited job tracking, unlimited resume storage, early access to new features, and priority customer support when you need it.

Lock in this lifetime subscription to FirstResume AI Job Hunting Automator for just $39.99 today.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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