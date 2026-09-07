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This $50 AI music tool takes songs from prompt to Spotify

September 07, 2026

TL;DR: Create up to 100 AI tracks, download them as WAV or MP3 files, and distribute them to major streaming platforms with MusicMagic, now $49.99 (reg. $499) for life.

Need original music without learning audio production? MusicMagic turns prompts or your own lyrics into downloadable tracks, with cover art, commercial rights, and unlimited distribution included for $49.99 (reg. $499).

Describe a mood, topic, or story and choose from eight genres, including pop, rock, electronic, lo-fi, classical, jazz, hip-hop, and R&B. MusicMagic can write the lyrics or work with your own, then generate tracks up to 120 seconds that you can download as WAV or MP3 files.

From an idea to streaming platforms

MusicMagic doesn’t stop once the track is finished. It also includes unlimited distribution to Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok, and other major streaming platforms, plus AI-generated cover art to help get releases ready without bouncing between several different tools. Your past creations are saved to a library as well, so you can revisit earlier tracks rather than starting from scratch each time.

You also get commercial rights to your generated music and keep 100% of your streaming royalties, with no revenue split taken by MusicMagic. That makes the platform useful for aspiring artists as well as creators who need original music for videos, podcasts, social content, or other commercial projects.

The Starter Plan’s 100-song generation allowance is lifetime rather than unlimited, so it’s worth thinking of it as a finite pool rather than a monthly refresh. Distribution itself is unlimited, however, which means you aren’t restricted to a fixed number of releases from the tracks you create.

Everything runs through a desktop or mobile browser, so there’s no software to install. The deal is available to new users only, and the code must be redeemed within 30 days of purchase.

Formerly $499, you can grab a lifetime subscription to MusicMagic’s Starter Plan for only $49.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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