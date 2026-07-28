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This lifetime PDF editor processes documents entirely offline for $20

July 28, 2026

TL;DR: Keep sensitive documents local with IndyPDF, an offline PDF editor that handles editing, OCR, conversion, and security tools for $19.99 (reg. $49.99).

If you’d rather keep sensitive PDFs off the cloud, IndyPDF handles editing, OCR, signing, and conversion locally on your device. Lifetime access is now just $19.99 (reg. $49.99).

If you’re handling contracts, financial records, medical forms, or other sensitive files, uploading them to a third-party server isn’t always ideal. IndyPDF performs editing, OCR, document conversion, and security tasks locally on your computer, so your files stay on your device throughout the process.

Apart from its privacy benefits, IndyPDF includes more than 20 PDF tools in one application. You can edit text directly inside a PDF while preserving the original formatting, convert files to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, HTML, and image formats, reorganize pages with drag-and-drop controls, and batch-process multiple documents at once.

The desktop app also includes searchable OCR for scanned documents, annotations, digital signatures, AES-256 encryption, password protection, and permanent redaction. If you want AI-generated summaries, the desktop app supports them too using your own API key.

Available for Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android, IndyPDF packs a complete PDF toolkit into a single lifetime license.

Normally $49.99, you can get a lifetime subscription to IndyPDF Editor & Converter for just $19.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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