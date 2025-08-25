This MacBook Air is your $200 ticket into the Apple ecosystem

TL;DR: Get a refurbished 2017 Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ with Intel i5, 128GB SSD, Wi-Fi, and 12-hour battery for just $199.97 with free shipping through September 7.

Looking for the perfect backup laptop that won’t break the bank? This refurbished 2017 Apple MacBook Air keeps you in the Apple ecosystem for just $199.97 — with free shipping through September 7.

Work, Stream, Travel

Sometimes you don’t need the latest MacBook Pro powerhouse — you just need something reliable, sleek, and ready when you are. Whether it’s a backup laptop for travel, a second device for the kids, or an affordable entry point into the Apple ecosystem, this refurbished Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ (2017) gets the job done without draining your budget.

Powered by a 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor and backed with 128GB of SSD storage, it offers plenty of speed and space for your essential apps and files. The 13.3″ widescreen display (1440×900) delivers crisp visuals for browsing, streaming, or handling everyday tasks, while Intel HD Graphics 6000 makes video playback smooth and sharp.

Battery anxiety? Not here. With up to 12 hours of battery life, you can work, stream, and scroll all day without reaching for a charger. Plus, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth keep you connected anywhere.

And here’s the best part: you’re still in the Apple world. iCloud sync, AirDrop, Messages, Notes — everything works seamlessly, meaning you can keep your digital life tied neatly together without compromise.

This refurbished model comes with a Grade A/B rating, which means it may show light scuffs or scratches, but it works like a charm. That’s an incredibly affordable way to get a reliable MacBook that can serve as your go-to backup or everyday machine.

Pick up this refurbished Apple MacBook Air for just $199.97 (MSRP: $999) — with free shipping through September 7.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

