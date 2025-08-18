This MacBook Pro deal might make you love the Touch Bar

TL;DR: She’s back! Get 78& off your very own refurb mid-2017 13″ MacBook Pro with Touch Bar; that’s just $324.97 (was $499.99, MSRP $1,499). Deal ends September 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Love it or loathe it, the Touch Bar is back. Mocked and adored alike, it swapped function keys for a slim, app-aware touchscreen. Accidentally hit it? Sure. But explore its tricks, and it’s a surprisingly nimble sidekick.

Volume, brightness, emoji shortcuts, custom buttons in Final Cut or Photoshop, even quick access to predictive text — the Touch Bar is like a mood ring for productivity, morphing to fit whatever you’re doing. And yes, Touch ID is there too, meaning you can log in, approve payments, and breeze through password prompts with a single press.

Right now, you can buy a refurbished mid-2017 13-inch MacBook Pro with that infamous strip of OLED wizardry for just $324.97, marked down from $499.99. That’s a serious dip from its original $1,499 MSRP, and for a laptop that was once the poster child for Apple’s vision of the future, this is the tech equivalent of finding a designer coat at a thrift store — tags still on.

Under the hood: more than just a pretty Touch Bar

Under the hood, this model runs a 3.1 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor with Turbo Boost up to 3.5 GHz, paired with 8 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD. That’s more than enough power for multi-tab browsing, document wrangling, light creative work, and the occasional Netflix marathon in glorious Retina resolution. The display’s 500 nits of brightness and 2560 × 1600 resolution mean everything pops, whether you’re editing photos or just admiring your desktop wallpaper. Four Thunderbolt 3 ports give you flexibility for docking, displays, or fast data transfers. In short, plenty of modern connectivity.

And before you ask, yes, this is a Grade A refurbished model — the kind that looks and feels almost new. It’s been inspected, tested, and certified to meet high performance standards, with minimal to no cosmetic blemishes. The keyboard is crisp, the body is clean, and the fans aren’t likely to sound like an airplane taking off.

