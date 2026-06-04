This refurbished MacBook Pro just dropped to $400

TL;DR: This refurbished 2020 Apple MacBook Pro includes a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Retina display, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports for $399.99 (reg. $1,580).

Apple products have a remarkable knack for remaining useful long after newer models begin to demand attention. Case in point: this refurbished 2020 MacBook Pro, currently on sale for $399.99 (reg. $1,580).

While released right before Apple fully pivoted to its M-series chips, this MacBook Pro is still modern enough for serious everyday work and old enough to avoid flagship-level pricing. And despite its age in tech years, it still delivers plenty of performance for productivity, multitasking, media consumption, and creative workloads.

It runs on a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.8 GHz, paired with 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD. That translates to smoother multitasking, faster app launches, and enough storage for large files, creative projects, and the seemingly infinite number of browser tabs you keep open simultaneously.

It also features a 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology, delivering sharp visuals, strong color reproduction, and more comfortable viewing during long work sessions. Intel Iris Plus Graphics further helps with photo editing, streaming, media playback, and lighter creative tasks.

Other premium features are included, too, such as Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar shortcuts, and Touch ID fingerprint login. Battery life is rated for up to 10 hours, while four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports support charging, high-speed data transfer, external displays, and accessories through a single connection standard.

Although refurbished, the machine carries a Grade “A” rating, meaning it should arrive in near-mint condition with minimal visible cosmetic wear.

Formerly $1,580, you can get this refurbished 2020 MacBook Pro on sale for $399.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

