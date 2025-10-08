Touch Bar fans, this $280 MacBook Pro deal is for you

TL;DR: Get a refurbished Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″ with Touch Bar for just $279.97 (MSRP $1,499).

While you can’t get the (in)famous OLED Touch Bar strip on Apple’s new MacBooks, you can get a great deal on a 2017 Apple MacBook Pro 13″, complete with versatile Touch Bar, for just $279.97, 81% off the $1,499 original retail price.

Why this offer is so good

The 2017 model is packed with useful features, like 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of flash storage. The MacBook Pro is perfect for browsing the web and word processing use, and has Apple’s Force Touch trackpad with cursor control and gesture recognition.

It can handle video calls, too, with a gorgeous, high-resolution 13.3-inch Retina display and 720p FaceTime HD camera. This edition was built with four fast Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports as well, perfect for charging, transferring data, and connecting peripherals all at once.

Best of all for its devotees, the 2017 MacBook Pro has the 2nd Gen Touch Bar, which can be customized with the shortcuts and functions that serve you best. It even includes the Touch ID fingerprint sensor that adds a layer of login security and enables the seamless use of Apple Pay.

The reason this MacBook Pro is such a great deal is that it’s refurbished, meaning it’s previously used but inspected for resale quality. This particular MacBook has a near-mint, Grade A rating. Although there may be no marks on the exterior, any scuffing or visible wear on the case will be minimal.

In short, you’re getting a great price on a quality product, as well as a chance to get your hands on the dwindling number of Touch Bar-enabled MacBooks in the market.

Get a refurbished Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″ with Touch Bar for $279.97 (MSRP $1,499) through Nov. 2.

StackSocial prices subject to change.