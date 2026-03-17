Watch and learn with a lifetime of Curiosity Stream

TL;DR: Get 68% off a subscription to Curiosity Stream using code MARCH15 through March 29.

Get unlimited access to exclusive documentary content with a lifetime subscription to Curiosity Stream. Whatever topics you’re interested in, you can get award-winning educational content from the comfort of your living room.

Not your average documentary

Streaming doesn’t have to be a brain-rotting activity. You can learn while you watch TV with this suite of documentaries. With thousands of films and series, you get on-demand access to content about science, history, culture, and more.

With this trusted streaming app, you can watch engaging videos whenever and wherever you are.

With Curiosity Stream, you get access to:

A wide selection of thousands of elite documentaries.

Download content for offline viewing on the go.

Get quality visuals and high-def content across multiple devices.

Efficiently sift through thousands of docs with multiple search tools.

Bookmark shows and watch now or later across devices.

With new content coming regularly, you never run out of things to watch.

Award-winning content, on demand

Curiosity Stream documentaries are held to a high standard. No wonder one of the Curiosity Stream documentaries recently won an Emmy Award when Stephen Hawking’s Favorite Places took home the News & Documentary Awards trophy.

This is just one of the documentaries on this educational streaming service‘s slate. Favorite series include:

Planet of Treasures

Engineering the Future

The History of Home

Out of the Cradle

Speed

Deep Time History

Into the Jungle

Autonomy

Polar Bears

Across genres, there’s something for everyone. Get a lifetime of access to high-value content for just one payment, one time.

Right now, some streaming services cost almost $20 per month. But with this deal, you get a lifetime of access for less than the cost of a year on most platforms. Plus, with all the knowledge you would have retained by the end of the year, prepare to be the most interesting person in every room.

Get 68% off a subscription to Curiosity Stream, making it just $127.49 (Reg. $399.99) through March 29 with code MARCH15.

Want to see more deals? Visit the shop and use code MARCH15 to save an extra 15% sitewide through March 29. Exclusions apply.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

