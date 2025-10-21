We double-checked — this MacBook Air is really $180

TL;DR: Get a refurbished MacBook Air 13.3″ for just $179.97 (MSRP $999) with free shipping

Own the sleek power of Apple without the big price. For just $179.97 (MSRP $999) through Nov. 2, this refurbished MacBook Air 13.3″ delivers premium performance, all-day battery life, and Apple’s iconic design—without blowing up your budget.

Power Meets Portability

If you’ve been dreaming of owning a MacBook Air, this is your chance to bring home the power and sleek design of Apple without dipping into your savings. Priced at just $179.97 through Nov. 2, this top-quality refurbished MacBook Air 13.3″ (2017) gives you the premium experience Apple is known for.

From its ultra-slim aluminum design to the fast 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor, this laptop can keep up with your busiest days.

The 128GB SSD provides ample storage for your important files and favorite apps while ensuring lightning-fast boot times. Whether working remotely or streaming your favorite shows, the 12-hour battery life and Wi-Fi connectivity will keep you going. Plus, with Intel HD Graphics 6000, you’ll enjoy smooth visuals, whether tackling spreadsheets or binge-watching on Netflix.

This MacBook Air is either grade-A or grade-B refurbished, which means it’s in excellent condition with minimal or no cosmetic imperfections. It’s been tested, cleaned, and certified to meet high-performance standards.

Don’t miss the chance to get a MacBook Air for less than a week’s worth of groceries.

This refurbished MacBook Air 13.3″ is just $179.97 (MSRP $999) with free shipping through Nov. 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

