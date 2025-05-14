We only have a few of these $200 MacBooks left (Shipping is free!)

TL;DR: Grab a refurbished 13.3″ MacBook Air (2017) with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD for just $199.97 (reg. $999) with free shipping—deal ends June 1.

Looking for a reliable MacBook without the high price tag? For a limited time, you can get a refurbished Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ (2017) for just $199.97 (reg. $999), with free shipping included. This lightweight laptop originally retailed for around $999, making this one of the most affordable ways to own an Apple device.

Why you’ll want this MacBook Air

Whether you need a backup computer, a travel-friendly laptop, or something for school or work, this 2017 MacBook Air offers dependable performance for everyday use. It features a 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, ideal for browsing, email, streaming, and light productivity tasks like spreadsheets and document editing.

Its 13.3-inch widescreen display delivers crisp visuals, and the 12-hour battery life means you can work from anywhere without constantly recharging. With Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, staying connected on the go is easy.

This Grade A refurbished model arrives in near-mint condition, meaning it’s been inspected, cleaned, and restored to a standard that feels like new, all at a fraction of the original price.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to buy a MacBook, this is it.

Grab a refurbished MacBook Air for just $199.97 while it’s still in stock — Get this deal before June 1 at 11:59 PM PST.

StackSocial prices subject to change.