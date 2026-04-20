WFH? Get Windows 11 Pro and Microsoft Office for Life for $105

TL;DR: Get a lifetime subscription to Microsoft Office and Windows 11 Pro for $104.99 (MSRP $448.99).

Working from home is a lot easier when you have the right tools for the job. If you need an upgrade, this bundle of Microsoft Office and Windows 11 Pro is on sale for only $104.99 (MSRP $448.99).

Get Windows 11 Pro plus Microsoft Office for life

Everyone is scrambling to transform their home office into a productivity hub. One easy way to get with the trend is to invest in advanced software, and Windows 11 Pro can help. With features like Snap Layouts and improved voice typing, you can easily multitask and quickly access the tools you need.

Security is extra important for working from home, but Windows 11 Pro can help there, too. With access to security upgrades like BitLocker for full device encryption or Smart App control to block unsafe apps, you have a lot more built-in protection where you need it. This is especially important if you’re still running Windows 10 because that entire operating system is no longer receiving security updates.

Windows 11 Pro also gives you a refined desktop layout with a new Start menu, snap tools, and so many little quality of life improvements. If your work uses Teams, then make sure to check out the new Teams integration, along with useful widgets to manage your calls, calendars, and even the weather.

Office 2024 adds another boost in productivity. This license lasts for life with no recurring payments, and it gives you access to core Microsoft apps, including



Word

Excel

PowerPoint

Outlook

OneNote

These apps all come with recent updates and new AI features that can do everything from helping you write faster to analyzing data more comprehensively. PowerPoint even has a few extra tools for recording presentations in advance, which is especially useful for working from home.

If you’re ready to transform your workspace, then get Microsoft Office and Windows 11 Pro for $104.99 (MSRP $448.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

