Windows 11 Pro for under $10? That’s the real upgrade.

TL;DR: Upgrade to Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for $9.97 (reg. $199) through May 18 and give an aging PC a true second act.

If your PC has started feeling more “please wait” than productive, Windows 11 Pro might be the cheapest meaningful upgrade you can make. Right now, it’s 95% off and just $9.97 (reg. $199) through May 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

For less than the cost of lunch, this upgrade modernizes the entire experience. Windows 11 Pro brings a cleaner interface, faster multitasking tools, tighter security protections, and smarter organization features that make older systems feel surprisingly refreshed.

One of the biggest quality-of-life upgrades is how much less friction there is day to day. Snap Layouts make it easier to organize multiple windows without turning your desktop into visual static. Virtual desktops help separate work, gaming, and personal tasks. And integrated Microsoft Copilot tools leverage AI to help you search settings, summarize information, and move through routine tasks faster without digging through menus.

Security is another major reason people are finally moving on from older versions of Windows. Windows 11 Pro includes advanced protections like BitLocker device encryption, built-in malware defenses, and secure boot support designed for today’s constantly connected workflow.

And yes, the “Do I really need to upgrade?” question is fair. But support for older operating systems continues shrinking, newer apps increasingly expect Windows 11 compatibility, and clinging to outdated software usually becomes more annoying than practical long before hardware actually fails.

This deal also skips the subscription fatigue entirely. You pay once, activate it, and move on with your life — no recurring monthly fee. Period.

If your current setup feels sluggish, cluttered, or overdue for modernization, upgrading to Windows 11 Pro for 95% off while this deal lasts is a surprisingly high-impact fix for very little money.

Get Microsoft Windows 11 Pro today for $9.97 (reg. $199). Deal ends May 18 at 11:5p p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

