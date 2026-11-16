Low-effort longevity diet is now in the spotlight for a reason

A short-term "break" that doesn't let you go hungry, the fasting-mimicking diet (FMD) has been gaining momentum in longevity science thanks to more rigorous findings based on human studies – and how easy it is to stick with to reap the reported benefits.

We've written about the FMD for nearly a decade, but the initial findings were from animal studies, and even a few years ago there still wasn't enough evidence on larger human populations to validate its efficacy. But all this seems to have changed in the past two years.

So, what is the FMD? As the name suggests, it's fasting but not how we might think of it. While there are variations, it's essentially a plant-based, low-calorie meal plan followed for five days each month – for three consecutive months, generally – that shifts the body's metabolism into a "fasting-like" state without such extreme food or time restrictions as traditional fasting.

Again, while variable, it's basically eating five days of plant-based foods made up of around 45% healthy fats, 45% complex carbohydrates and 10% protein like beans and tofu.

A pivotal 2019 study was one of the earliest to suggest it had a widespread benefit especially when it came to inflammation and age-related diseases.

"Periodic FMD cycles are effective in improving the levels of an array of metabolic markers/risk factors associated with poor health and aging and with multiple age-related diseases," the researchers of the study noted at the time.

Earlier this year, a landmark Stanford University study found that the FMD benefited people with mild to moderate Crohn's disease, following results from a randomized controlled trial of 97 adults. Researchers found that by the end of the third FMD period, nearly 70% of participants showed significant improvements in their symptoms compared with the control cohort.

"We were struck not only by the large proportion of patients who responded, but also by how rapidly they did – showing clinically meaningful improvement after even just a single FMD cycle," says trial leader Sidhartha Sinha, MD, assistant professor of medicine in the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Stanford,. "Patients spent most of the month eating normally, yet the short, structured periods of the diet still had a notable clinical and biochemical effect."

"Many dietary approaches require major ongoing changes that are difficult to sustain," he adds. "What stood out about this diet is that it's short, structured, and designed to be realistic for people to follow."

But perhaps the most important takeaway here is that Crohn's is an inflammatory condition, and the FMD appears to offer benefits far beyond this segment of society. Now it's being increasingly studied for its life-extending potential.

In a 2025 study, led by the scientist who has been working on the FMD for decades. Valter Longo – professor of gerontology and biological sciences, and director of the Longevity Institute at the University of Southern California – and his team found that the diet reduced abdominal fat without sacrificing muscle mass, balanced blood glucose levels in pre-diabetic patients and enhanced chemotherapy efficacy.

The findings also noted that, on average, the FMD ultimately reduced biological age by 2.5 years, based on blood markers, in two separate clinical trials.

It's also shown positive results in cell health and effects on insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1), a pivotal growth hormone that's vital for the promotion of longevity and molecular resistance to stress.

Still, studies note there are many limitations – trial population numbers, dropout rates, comparisons with other kinds of diets – and it's worth noting that Longo has become the FMD spokesperson.

"FMD studies on humans have provided encouraging but still conflicting results on its effect in improving metabolic health," noted researches in a comprehensive 2025 review paper. "These studies suggest that the higher the BMI and the severity of metabolic disorders, the greater the benefits provided by FMD. Additional studies with longer duration and larger participants’ numbers should add more important information for understanding FMD metabolic effects. Also, targeting different age groups and comparing the effects in relation to gender should also provide more knowledge in creating individualized nutritional recommendations."

However, a growing number of studies have found promising results relating to longevity and lowering disease risk, and given the FMD is considerably easier to stick with than other non-medical dietary interventions, this is an area of research to keep an eye on.

"The nutrients included in the fasting mimicking diet allow the body to down-regulate certain nutrient-sensing pathways," said Kristi Artz, MD, Vice President of University Hospitals Connor Whole Health, in January. "By quieting these signals and telling the body that food is limited, the diet triggers a response that may help lower inflammation and improve insulin sensitivity."

"Fasting is a powerful signal to the body to perform autophagy, or cellular cleanup," she adds. "The process of autophagy can help identify and eliminate cells that are aged or damaged and may be triggering inflammation in the body."

Source: Harvard T.H Chan School of Public Health