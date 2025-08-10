Searchlight-style Google TV smart projector rocks immersive Dolby Audio

Google TV smart projectors can be a pricey proposition, but we've seen a wave of affordable options pop up lately. The latest is a "searchlight-style" model from the makers of that funky tri-fold pocket entertainer known as the Zip.

Though not nearly as innovative as the cleverly designed pico projector that took Kickstarter – and CES 2025 – by storm, the "ultra-portable" Boom air is wrapped in a similar travel-mug-sized form factor as Yaber's T1 Pro, and boasts a gimbal stand, GTV, and real-time focus chops.

But rather than cooking mood lighting into its bottom end, Aurzen's latest release rocks a 10-watt speaker for the promise of 360-degree Dolby Audio sound. The company reckons that folks won't need to hook the projector up to external speakers, but two-way Bluetooth caters for wireless connection to BT headphones or speakers if desired.

The Boom air doesn't sport a built-in battery but can be powered at camp by a USB-C powerbank Aurzen

The projection engine throws native 1080p imagery at 1.28:1, though only puts out 300 ANSI lumens. That's higher resolution and brighter than the Zip, but you're still going to be restricted to shadowy corners or darkened spaces with this model.

Contrast is given as 500:1, there's support for HDR10 content and a ToF sensor caters for autofocus, keystone correction, screen alignment as repositioning to avoid obstacles. The main body is mounted to a gimbal stand that can swing the business end across 110 degrees, allowing for easy throws to a wall or ceiling "without needing a separate tripod or stack of books."

The gimbal stand makes for flexible setup at home or in the wild Aurzen

At the heart of the smart projector is Google TV over dual-band Wi-Fi, which offers access to streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube as well as potentially thousands more entertainment apps. Voice search via Google Assistant is also on tap. There's a single HDMI port for cabling to a media source, a DC power port, and USB-C for plugging into a 65-W powerbank (not included) to take the viewing party to the yard or camp site.

If you do opt to go portable, you'll need to make space in your backpack for something that measures 21.7 x 14.3 x 31.5 cm (8.5 x 5.6 x 12.4 in) and allow for 1.2 kg (2.7 lb) of extra weight.

The Aurzen Boom air comes in off-white and is priced at US$299.99, though there is a promo code shown on the product page (valid until August 17) that will shave $50 off that ticket price. It's also available on Amazon with a $50 off coupon at the time of writing.

NEW Aurzen BOOM air Smart Projector Unveiled! | Google TV, Dolby Sound & ToF Autofocus

Product page: Boom air

