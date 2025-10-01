Quirky bedside smart projector aims Google TV at the ceiling

Back in 2021, BenQ launched an odd-looking portable projector with a built-in 2.1-channel sound system. Now the company has updated the recipe for more defined visuals and more powerful audio output. But the funky ceiling-friendly design remains.

The GV30 was a bit of an odd duck. Each of its sides were home to circular speaker grilles, there was a stubby strap up top and the pointy bit housed a 300-lumen, 720p projector. It came with a magnetic base that allowed for flexible throws to the floor, the wall or the ceiling, and it ran Android TV our of the box.

A couple of years later, a successor was born in the shape of the GV31, with the LED light source remaining at 300 lumens but the DLP projector's resolution bumped to 1080p. A model built around a laser light source joined the GV family last year, pushing out 500 lumens and 1080p.

The GV32 runs Google TV for streaming entertainment over Wi-Fi, as well as access to thousands of apps BenQ

This latest addition retains the LED heart of the earlier versions, but now matches the brightness of the laser model at 500 ANSI lumens. Even so, the thrown visuals will be no match for ambient light and washout will be very much on the menu during the day. However, a darkened space will yield crisper 1080p imagery in 24-bit color at up to 120 diagonal inches. Dynamic contrast comes in at 100,000:1, the unit can cover 95% of the Rec.709 color gamut, and there's support for HDR10 content.

The supplied base unit caters for rotation over 360 degrees and 135 degrees on the vertical axis, meaning that if you're fortunate enough not to have a stippled ceiling, you'll be able to enjoy Full HD visuals above you as you recline in bed. Otherwise, you'll have to make do with the wall or a screen. Autofocus, keystone correction, fit-to-screen and resize for obstacles are all included for easy setup, plus digital zoom and image shift mean that visuals can be moved around without having to reposition the projector.

Google TV serves as the gateway to online entertainment over dual-band Wi-Fi – including Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video – while also enabling screen mirroring over Google Cast or AirPlay. And of course, Google Assistant is on hand for voice searches and control.

The design allows for throw flexibility, with intelligent auto alignment baked in for easy setup BenQ

Users should be treated to improved sound too, as the 2.1-channel system now rocks two 4-W speakers and a 10-W woofer. The single HDMI port supports audio return should users wish to have the soundtracks routed through external setups like soundbars.

I've saved the biggest difference between the GV30/31 and GV32 for last - the newer model doesn't come with a built-in battery, which will mean factoring in a wall outlet when deciding where to throw the show. I've no idea why this design choice was made, but BenQ does report that any 60-W USB-C battery pack can get the system mobile.

If you don't mind plugging in, and appreciate the upgrades here, the GV32 is available for pre-order now for US$599. BenQ is currently running a limited-time launch offer where a carry bag and 100-inch portable screen are included in that ticket price.

Product page: BenQ GV32

