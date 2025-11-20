Triple-laser gimbal projector throws color-accurate 300-inch GTV

Though the world's smallest Laser TV took most of the CES 2025 spotlight, JMGO did have other models on display – including an early look at a new N series. Now it seems that the first N3 tri-laser model has soft launched.

It's looking like JMGO is going to be following a similar playbook to the N1 series for the rollout of the N3 models. This time the entry level family member has broken cover first, which essentially updates the specs found on the N1S 4K flavor.

The light source gives each of the red, green and blue colors its own laser, which combine to put out 1,800 lumens with 91% brightness uniformity and Delta E accuracy of 0.85 JMGO

The company's own Microstructure Adaptive Laser Control triple laser light source has been bumped to version 3.0, raising the output to 1,800 ISO lumens while enabling 110% coverage of the BT.2020 color gamut and 1,600:1 native FOFO (Full-On/Full-Off) contrast or 1-million:1 dynamic contrast. Color accuracy is reported to come in at an impressive Delta E 0.85, while 10-bit color depth should offer up 10.7 billion colors. There's support for HDR10 content, too.

What this all means is that viewers in environments where ambient light is kept low are promised "cinema-level visuals with pure colors and exceptional contrast." Placement in brighter rooms will likely result in bothersome washout, depending on how strong the lighting competition is.

The N3 4K's throw ratio of 1.0 - 1.3:1 means that users can position the projector fairly close to the viewing surface for 40-inch visuals or pull back for up to 300 JMGO

Pushing the unit back from the wall or screen by a little over 5 ft (1.6 m) should result in 80 diagonal inches of 4K UHD imagery, but JMGO gives 300 inches as the potential maximum if you have enough room to put a 20-ft (6-m) gap between projector and viewing surface. The company also boasts that the DLP projector is certified to CTA 4K UHD Professional standards and "carries SGS certifications for low speckle effects (A+) as well as minimal chromatic aberration and ghosting (A+)" – which should make for a satisfying watch.

Streaming entertainment is provided by Google TV over Wi-Fi 6, with official Netflix on tap via the Bluetooth remote along with other popular entertainment apps. Voice search is also on hand to help you find what you need without all that pesky onscreen typing using the remote. There are two HDMI ports for cabling up to a media or gaming source as well, though we've no word on input latency.

The unit sits on a new gimbal base that supports 360-degree horizontal rotation and 160-degree vertical tilt, making for flexible "one touch" repositioning of the thrown image. If you move the visuals from one wall to another, autofocus, keystone correction, fit-to-screen and adjust for obstacles will quickly dial in "optimal clarity." Rounding out the key specs is a built-in sound system made up of two JMGO Master Sound Hi-Fi speakers rated for 10-watt output each, and supporting Dolby Audio and DTS-HD decoding.

The gimbal stand can rotate 360 degrees horizontally and tilt by up to 160 degrees for smooth positioning ease JMGO

The N3 4K certainly looks like a solid addition to JMGO's catalog, but it's just the first in the series to be released. We're still waiting to here release details for a similar N3 model called the Ultra Max that's not only much brighter and more capable, but also features a nifty motorized gimbal stand that can follow the movements of a wireless remote.

This means that the projector's business end can throw from wall to ceiling without the user needing to get off the sofa to make manual adjustments. The base can also spin around by 360 degrees to move the visuals from one wall to another if desired, though this could result in the dreaded cable tangle. We're expecting this one to land some time in Q4, but we've no word on pricing.

Meanwhile, the N3 4K is available in Europe for a discounted price of €1,199 – normal ticket price is €1,399. Best Buy is also listing the projector as available to US customers for $1,099 – though it's online only, and it will ship direct from JMGO.

Source: JMGO