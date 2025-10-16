Compact 4K projector gets real cozy with wall or screen

Back in January, JMGO revealed what was then claimed to be the world's smallest Laser TV. The O2S Ultra has just launched globally, meaning that full details and pricing are now available.

JMGO has had some compact competition from the big boys since the O2S Ultra's CES 2025 reveal, in the shape of the CineBeam S model from LG – which adopts a different profile that's about the size of two DVD box sets.

The O2S Ultra measures 12.2 x 11.4 x 5.5 inches and weighs in at 9.9 lb JMGO

However, the Ultra is now claiming bragging rights for "the shortest throw ratio on the market." This fleshes out to 0.16:1 and means that viewers can look forward to visuals stretching 100 diagonal inches by pulling the unit away from the display surface by just 6.6 inches. Maximum image size is 150 inches.

The company's MALC 3.0 tri-laser system puts out 3,600 ISO lumens, enables 110% coverage of the BT,2020 color gamut, and supports 3-million:1 dynamic contrast. JMGO says that all of those numbers should translate to visuals where "every detail is sharp, every color accurate, ensuring total immersion, even in bright light."

The O2S Ultra projector is built around a triple-laser light source that puts out 3,600 lumens JMGO

The DLP ultra-short-throw (UST) projector can produce big-screen 4K UHD imagery, and there's support for HDR10 content. Google TV serves up the entertainment over Wi-Fi 6, with official Netflix baked in – along with Disney+, Prime Video and Hulu – and access to thousands more apps through slick integration with the Play Store.

The Bluetooth remote supports voice searches and spoken playback control. Setup ease comes courtesy of autofocus, keystone correction, fit-to-screen and a tool that can compensate for uneven surfaces. The unit is also home to two HDMI 2.1 ports for low-lag gaming potential, and one of those supports audio return so you can hook it up to a soundbar or surround-sound setup.

The O2S Ultra can throw up 100-inch 4K visuals with its rear positioned just 6.6 inches from the wall JMGO

That's if you don't want to take advantage of the Ultra's built-in 20-W Dynaudio sound system that supports Dolby Audio and DTS HD, and is reported capable of delivering "deep bass and room-filling sound."

The O2S Ultra is up for pre-order now for US$2,799 – which could rise to $2,999 when general sales begin. The projector can be bundled with a 100-inch ALR (Ambient Light Rejecting) screen for $3,499. Shipping is due to start from early November.

Product page: JMGO O2S Ultra

