LG's most compact tri-laser UST projector breaks cover

Even compact ultra-short-throw projectors can be sizable beasts, but LG's CineBeam S squishes everything together into a versatile package that's about the size of a couple of DVD box sets. Launched at CES 2025, the 4K triple-laser thrower is now in the wild.

When LG announced its most compact UST projector in Las Vegas back in January, it was very much upstaged by a floor-standing lamp/mood light rocking a built-in 1080p projector and dual speakers.

We didn't have too much to go on either, but now the CineBeam S has appeared on LG Canada and is up for pre-order at select European webshops – though it's yet to make an appearance in the US. We can now share more details on the upcoming entertainment hub however.

First up, its footprint of just 110 x 160 mm (4.3 x 6.3 in) will see it laugh in the faces of other compact UST machines, even Samsung's similar-but-different Premiere 5 model. LG's compact thrower stands 160 mm stall and weights in at 1.9 kg (~4.2 lb), with the promo video showing it being stowed away on a shelf between uses and being lifted down when it's showtime.

That sequence does seem to suggest that this projector won't need to be plugged into a wall outlet, but it will ship with a 65-W USB-C adapter and doesn't have a built-in battery. Once plugged in, viewers will be treated to up to 100 diagonal inches of 4K UHD visuals at a throw ratio of 0.25:1 – meaning that the lens will need to be around 55 cm (22 in) away from the vertical viewing surface to go full size.

The viewing rectangle can be scaled down and moved around to fit the available space, without needing to reposition the unit, and focus/keystone are automatically tweaked for easy placement. There are eight wall color presets too, where parameters are adjusted for optimum viewing on non-white surfaces.

Despite boasting a triple-laser light source – which gives each of the red, green and blue colors it own laser – the CineBeam S only puts out 500 ANSI lumens. Though this could restrict usage to darkened spaces, promo shots do show the projector being used during daylight hours – including serving as a secondary screen for video chats or virtual team meetings.

LG is promising 154% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 450,000:1 dynamic contrast for "accurate and vibrant" colors as well as "clear details and deep blacks." The projector runs webOS for access to streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+. An internet browser is included as well.

Content can also be mirrored via AirPlay 2 or Screen Share, or folks can cable up courtesy of HDMI with eARC and USB-C with power delivery. Both HDR10 and HLG are supported, plus there's a Film Maker mode to deliver content as the Director intended, and a 4K upscaler is cooked in too. Movie soundtracks, show commentary and music playback are all output through dual 4-W speakers with immersive Dolby Atmos support.

We don't have US pricing or availability information just yet, but LG Canada already has a product page up, you'll need to shell out €1,299 if you live in Europe and we've spotted at least one UK retailer listing the CineBeam S for pre-order at £1,099 (with September shipping).

