© 2026 New Atlas
Home Entertainment

Leica brings premium big-screen plug-and-play entertainment home

By Paul Ridden
June 02, 2026
Leica brings premium big-screen plug-and-play entertainment home
The Leica Cine Compact 1 is described as "a particularly compact and flexible mini projector that combines state-of-the-art laser technology with sophisticated functionality"
The Leica Cine Compact 1 is described as "a particularly compact and flexible mini projector that combines state-of-the-art laser technology with sophisticated functionality"
View 6 Images
The Leica Cine Compact 1 is described as "a particularly compact and flexible mini projector that combines state-of-the-art laser technology with sophisticated functionality"
1/6
The Leica Cine Compact 1 is described as "a particularly compact and flexible mini projector that combines state-of-the-art laser technology with sophisticated functionality"
The Leica Cine Compact 1 puts out 1,700 lumens of triple-laser light, and can throw visuals at up to 220 inches
2/6
The Leica Cine Compact 1 puts out 1,700 lumens of triple-laser light, and can throw visuals at up to 220 inches
The Leica Cine Compact 1 runs the VIDAA operating platform, which supports streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video
3/6
The Leica Cine Compact 1 runs the VIDAA operating platform, which supports streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video
The Leica Cine Compact 1's "solid aluminum Bauhaus-style housing with an elegant glass front ensures precise optical alignment, efficient thermal management, and consistently stable performance"
4/6
The Leica Cine Compact 1's "solid aluminum Bauhaus-style housing with an elegant glass front ensures precise optical alignment, efficient thermal management, and consistently stable performance"
The Leica Cine Compact 1 streams content over Wi-Fi, but also sports HDMI and USB ports for cabled connectivity
5/6
The Leica Cine Compact 1 streams content over Wi-Fi, but also sports HDMI and USB ports for cabled connectivity
An optional Leica stand is available, or the Cine Compact 1 can be mounted to the ceiling via a standard tripod thread
6/6
An optional Leica stand is available, or the Cine Compact 1 can be mounted to the ceiling via a standard tripod thread
View gallery - 6 images

Leica has been in the premium imaging business for more than a hundred years. After testing the waters with a few industry partnerships, the iconic brand launched its first smart projector in 2022. Now the range is expanding with the addition of the Cine Compact 1.

Like its own-brand cameras and lenses, the company's smart projectors are much more expensive than models from others in the space with similar specs. Unlike the first unit to feature the iconic red dot – 2022's Cine 1 ultra-short-throw laser projector – the Cine Compact 1 follows a similar form factor to the Play 1 and Play 1 Plus.

The Leica Cine Compact 1 runs the VIDAA operating platform, which supports streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video
The Leica Cine Compact 1 runs the VIDAA operating platform, which supports streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video

That means a beautiful one-piece aluminum box with Bauhaus styling and a glass front that's home to the Summicron zoom lens sporting aspherical elements. It's not what I'd call compact at 8.2 x 8.9 x 7.6 in (209 x 226 x 193 mm), and it tips the scales at 9.7 lb (4.4 kg).

The 4K UHD visuals are pushed through from a tri-laser light source and 0.47-inch DMD combination for 1,700 lumens and up to 220 diagonal inches thrown onto the vertical viewing surface. The system covers 100% of the BT.2020 color gamut, is reported to have 1,500:1 native contrast, and supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG content.

The Leica Cine Compact 1 puts out 1,700 lumens of triple-laser light, and can throw visuals at up to 220 inches
The Leica Cine Compact 1 puts out 1,700 lumens of triple-laser light, and can throw visuals at up to 220 inches

In addition to the promise of "crisp details, natural colors and impressive brightness," Leica has also included its Image Optimization technology for "consistently high display quality, regardless of image size or location." Autofocus, keystone correction and intelligent screen resizing make setup a breeze, while the integrated gimbal base caters for image positioning flexibility across the horizontal and vertical. An optional Leica floor stand is also available.

The projector runs the VIDAA operating system for access to popular streaming platforms – including Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video – over Wi-Fi 6, with support for Apple AirPlay and HomeKit too. Those who prefer to cable can do so over the single HDMI 2.1 port with eARC, and if it's gaming you're into then input latency of less than 20 milliseconds in the Game Mode can be had.

An optional Leica stand is available, or the Cine Compact 1 can be mounted to the ceiling via a standard tripod thread
An optional Leica stand is available, or the Cine Compact 1 can be mounted to the ceiling via a standard tripod thread

As for the built-in 2.0 sound system, you can look forward to 20 watts of sonic oomph with support for Dolby Digital Plus and DTS Virtual:X immersion.

So how much will this new Leica cost you? The Cine Compact 1 will go on sale from June 18 priced at US$1,995. Certainly not cheap, but by no means the premium you might expect for something hosting the Leica name. If you want a Leica light-rejecting screen to go with your new "compact" projector though, you'll need to add another $1,500 or more to your checkout.

Product page: Leica Cine Compact 1

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

Home EntertainmentLeica4K UHDLaserProjectors
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The Analog+ is the first turntable we've seen with a CD player in the middle of the turntable
Home Entertainment
Reviewing the first vinyl spinner with a CD player mid-turntable
Vinyl records have been finding more and more new ears in recent years, and Mixx Audio has a novel turntable to help keep the groove moving – one that also rocks a CD player plonked right in the middle of the platter, as well as flexible connectivity.
Aetherion Series UST projectors put out 2,600 or 3,300 ISO lumens, depending on the model selected
Home Entertainment
Review: The crispiest wall-hugging laser projector we've seen yet
The Aetherion Max UST projector is designed to be different. Not only does its angular housing help it make a bold statement, but the promise of pixel perfection right up to 200 inches should have big-screen TVs trembling. Let's have a closer look.
Sharp, color-rich UHD visuals with massive contrast on tap, plus easy setup and ease of use
Home Entertainment
Forget digital keystone, this tri-laser 4K projector puts optical first
JMGO's latest lifestyle projector might look like just another boxy smart entertainment hub. But this model is reported to boast the world's first 3-in-1 optical system, and rests on a nifty gimbal stand that can adjust itself or play follow the user.
6,000 lumens from a dual triple-laser light source and 4K visuals up to 300 inches
Home Entertainment
Dual RGB-laser projector promises lights-on viewing up to 300 inches
Consumer tech giant Hisense unveiled a high-end tri-laser projector at CES 2026 that put out 6,000 lumens and could throw visuals at 300 inches. It's a beast, and we now have more details and, most importantly, pricing.
LG's new Wallpaper OLED appears to be totally wireless once it's mounted flush against a wall and paired with its Zero Connect Box
Home Entertainment
The thinnest wireless OLED TV money can buy is now available
Since 2017, LG's been hard at work perfecting the wallpaper TV, a screen that practically blends into your space with all of its components crammed into an impossibly thin form factor. Its latest iteration is now available to pre-order.
Bose is reviving the Lifestyle moniker with a clutch of handsome speakers designed to blend into your living room
Home Entertainment
Bose takes on Sonos in your living room with its wired speaker lineup
Bose is bringing the Lifestyle badge after ages for a new range of speakers meant to grace your living room. They'll go head to head against the latest offerings from Sonos, and the hope is that new audio engineering chops will win you over.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!