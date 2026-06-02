Leica brings premium big-screen plug-and-play entertainment home

Leica has been in the premium imaging business for more than a hundred years. After testing the waters with a few industry partnerships, the iconic brand launched its first smart projector in 2022. Now the range is expanding with the addition of the Cine Compact 1.

Like its own-brand cameras and lenses, the company's smart projectors are much more expensive than models from others in the space with similar specs. Unlike the first unit to feature the iconic red dot – 2022's Cine 1 ultra-short-throw laser projector – the Cine Compact 1 follows a similar form factor to the Play 1 and Play 1 Plus.

The Leica Cine Compact 1 runs the VIDAA operating platform, which supports streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video Leica

That means a beautiful one-piece aluminum box with Bauhaus styling and a glass front that's home to the Summicron zoom lens sporting aspherical elements. It's not what I'd call compact at 8.2 x 8.9 x 7.6 in (209 x 226 x 193 mm), and it tips the scales at 9.7 lb (4.4 kg).

The 4K UHD visuals are pushed through from a tri-laser light source and 0.47-inch DMD combination for 1,700 lumens and up to 220 diagonal inches thrown onto the vertical viewing surface. The system covers 100% of the BT.2020 color gamut, is reported to have 1,500:1 native contrast, and supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG content.

The Leica Cine Compact 1 puts out 1,700 lumens of triple-laser light, and can throw visuals at up to 220 inches Leica

In addition to the promise of "crisp details, natural colors and impressive brightness," Leica has also included its Image Optimization technology for "consistently high display quality, regardless of image size or location." Autofocus, keystone correction and intelligent screen resizing make setup a breeze, while the integrated gimbal base caters for image positioning flexibility across the horizontal and vertical. An optional Leica floor stand is also available.

The projector runs the VIDAA operating system for access to popular streaming platforms – including Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video – over Wi-Fi 6, with support for Apple AirPlay and HomeKit too. Those who prefer to cable can do so over the single HDMI 2.1 port with eARC, and if it's gaming you're into then input latency of less than 20 milliseconds in the Game Mode can be had.

An optional Leica stand is available, or the Cine Compact 1 can be mounted to the ceiling via a standard tripod thread Leica

As for the built-in 2.0 sound system, you can look forward to 20 watts of sonic oomph with support for Dolby Digital Plus and DTS Virtual:X immersion.

So how much will this new Leica cost you? The Cine Compact 1 will go on sale from June 18 priced at US$1,995. Certainly not cheap, but by no means the premium you might expect for something hosting the Leica name. If you want a Leica light-rejecting screen to go with your new "compact" projector though, you'll need to add another $1,500 or more to your checkout.

Product page: Leica Cine Compact 1