Movable smart TV doubles as digital art frame or huge tablet

LG’s StanbyME 2 Max expands its portable lifestyle TV with a larger 4K display for more touchscreen real estate, but wrapped in a similar hybrid design that can be wheeled from room to room, plus battery power for cable-free entertainment.

TVs have traditionally stayed in one place, but a growing wave of lifestyle displays is starting to challenge this model by adapting to how, and where, people actually watch. LG is taking this idea further with the StanbyME 2 Max, a larger version of its original portable TV, which we’ve previously seen in stand-mounted and mobile 27-inch formats.

This new version scales things up with a 32-inch screen, while retaining the untethered, battery-powered design that defined its older sibling, and allowed it to be easily moved between rooms – or disappear entirely into a closet when you need it to. This increase in screen real estate is complemented by a jump to 4K UHD resolution, offering a noticeably sharper image than its predecessors.

The StanbyME 2 Max has a built-in battery for more than 4 hours of use without plugging in LG

Under the hood, LG’s third-generation Alpha 8 AI processor analyzes scenes in real time to optimize both picture and sound quality (through the built-in speakers), while AI upscaling and dynamic tone mapping aim to bring lower-resolution content up to near-4K quality. The result is a cleaner, more detailed image with improved contrast and color. This brings the StanbyME 2 Max closer to a full-fledged TV, rather than just a secondary screen – and it does so without losing its portable appeal.

Mobility is a key part of the StanbyME 2 Max’s design. Its wheeled stand makes it easy to glide the unit anywhere in your home, and it also has adjustable angles which make for comfortable viewing regardless of whether you’re sitting, standing, or lying down.

A one-click mechanism lets you detach it entirely, turning it into a standalone display that can be repositioned or paired with accessories like a wall strap for a picture-frame-like mounting.

With a wall strap mount, the detachable screen can double as a digital picture frame when you’re not actively using it LG

It also supports extras such as a clip-on smart camera for video calls and touchscreen controls. These add flexibility, making it suitable for everything from bedside viewing to casual work or interactive edutainment for kids.

The system is powered by a 144-Wh battery, offering up to around 4.5 hours of wireless use, with USB-C charging capability to keep things simple. The battery is built directly into the screen, keeping a streamlined look without any bulky external packs.

When it’s docked on its stand, the StanbyME 2 Max battery charges automatically, but the unit can also be used wirelessly when detached.

You can use the StanbyME 2 Max in multiple roles, from a secondary monitor for a laptop to wirelessly casting content to from a smartphone LG

On the software side, the unit supports most major streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Apple TV, alongside interactive features like drawing tools, games, and video calls. Overall, it’s geared more toward casual, adaptable viewing, rather than longer, uninterrupted binge sessions.

Pricing on LG's home turf starts at around 1,600,000 KRW (roughly US$1,150), though it's currently discounted. For now, availability seems to be limited to South Korea, though if it follows the same trajectory as the original StanbyME, it’s likely to roll out globally.

The StanbyME 2 Max is a unique hybrid between a TV, tablet, and a portable display, built around the idea of tailoring itself to your physical environment. If it does end up seeing a global release like its predecessors, it could further blur the line between traditional TVs and personal mobile screens.

Source: LG