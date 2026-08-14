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Home Entertainment

Eye-popping turntable flips vinyl into a vertical spin

By Paul Ridden
August 14, 2026
Eye-popping turntable flips vinyl into a vertical spin
The TD-1 adds an extra visual element to the ritual of vinyl playback
The TD-1 adds an extra visual element to the ritual of vinyl playback
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The TD-1 adds an extra visual element to the ritual of vinyl playback
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The TD-1 adds an extra visual element to the ritual of vinyl playback
The TD-1's belt-driven acrylic platter juts out from the main housing
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The TD-1's belt-driven acrylic platter juts out from the main housing
The TD-1 uses tactile knobs for playback control
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The TD-1 uses tactile knobs for playback control
The TD-1 on the optional floor stand adds an interesting conversation piece to the living room
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The TD-1 on the optional floor stand adds an interesting conversation piece to the living room
The TD-1 can be cabled up to a hi-fi, or paired with Bluetooth speakers/headphones
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The TD-1 can be cabled up to a hi-fi, or paired with Bluetooth speakers/headphones
The TD-1 is aimed at art lovers who also appreciate listening to vinyl
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The TD-1 is aimed at art lovers who also appreciate listening to vinyl
View gallery - 6 images

Though streaming rules the listening roost, physical formats like vinyl are growing in popularity. If you want to wow your friends while spinning your latest album acquisition, vertical turntables are sure to fit the bill – such as the Ruka TD-1.

I stream when I'm just in the mood for background music – such as while working. But if I want to get down to serious listening, I power up the turntable and plonk myself in the sonic sweet spot between my floorstanders.

For a while, this was mostly a solo ritual. None of my younger friends seemed interested in settling down to focus on a whole album at a time. But that's changed. Not only do visitors seem to welcome my vinyl adventures, but they regularly raid my collection to listen in the comfort of their own homes.

The TD-1 on the optional floor stand adds an interesting conversation piece to the living room
The TD-1 on the optional floor stand adds an interesting conversation piece to the living room

Some records are great to look at too. I have a number of 'picture discs' from years ago, as well as colored vinyl designed to mesmerize as it spins. The effect can be somewhat disappointing on my regular disc jockey, but we've seen a number of models designed for visual appeal just as much as audio enjoyment.

The latest upright to follow in the design footsteps of company's like iON, CoolGeek and Miniot is the TD-1 from Ruka Studio. The aluminum-bodied player can be wall-mounted to function as living room audiovisual art, or set up with an optional floor stand to really make the party pop. A table stand is also reportedly in the offing.

Like many modern turntables, this one gives the user the option of analog connection to a hi-fi system via RCA outputs or Bluetooth pairing to wireless speakers or headphones. The vinyl record of choice is popped on the spindle at the center of a mini belt-driven platter and secured in position using a magnetic clamp. The straight tonearm ending in a (swappable) moving magnet phono cartridge points downward, and mechanical controls to the side are pushed, turned and clicked for playback.

The TD-1 can be cabled up to a hi-fi, or paired with Bluetooth speakers/headphones
The TD-1 can be cabled up to a hi-fi, or paired with Bluetooth speakers/headphones

The TD-1 appears to be the first product from the Los Angeles-based design studio, which is run by industrial designer Sam Kapor – who says that he's previously worked on Apple's AirPods Max headphones.

The 12 x 3 x 1.6-in (304.8 x 76.2 x 40.6-mm) vertical turntable is up for pre-order, and only 500 'founder' units will be made initially. The cost of this vertical wow factor is quite steep, at US$1,399 (which includes free shipping within the US). Build time is said to take up to 12 months.

Product page: Ruka RD-1

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

Home EntertainmentTurntablesVinylAnalogArtBluetoothLuxury
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Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

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