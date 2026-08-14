Eye-popping turntable flips vinyl into a vertical spin

Though streaming rules the listening roost, physical formats like vinyl are growing in popularity. If you want to wow your friends while spinning your latest album acquisition, vertical turntables are sure to fit the bill – such as the Ruka TD-1.

I stream when I'm just in the mood for background music – such as while working. But if I want to get down to serious listening, I power up the turntable and plonk myself in the sonic sweet spot between my floorstanders.

For a while, this was mostly a solo ritual. None of my younger friends seemed interested in settling down to focus on a whole album at a time. But that's changed. Not only do visitors seem to welcome my vinyl adventures, but they regularly raid my collection to listen in the comfort of their own homes.

The TD-1 on the optional floor stand adds an interesting conversation piece to the living room Ruka Studio

Some records are great to look at too. I have a number of 'picture discs' from years ago, as well as colored vinyl designed to mesmerize as it spins. The effect can be somewhat disappointing on my regular disc jockey, but we've seen a number of models designed for visual appeal just as much as audio enjoyment.

The latest upright to follow in the design footsteps of company's like iON, CoolGeek and Miniot is the TD-1 from Ruka Studio. The aluminum-bodied player can be wall-mounted to function as living room audiovisual art, or set up with an optional floor stand to really make the party pop. A table stand is also reportedly in the offing.

Like many modern turntables, this one gives the user the option of analog connection to a hi-fi system via RCA outputs or Bluetooth pairing to wireless speakers or headphones. The vinyl record of choice is popped on the spindle at the center of a mini belt-driven platter and secured in position using a magnetic clamp. The straight tonearm ending in a (swappable) moving magnet phono cartridge points downward, and mechanical controls to the side are pushed, turned and clicked for playback.

The TD-1 can be cabled up to a hi-fi, or paired with Bluetooth speakers/headphones Ruka Studio

The TD-1 appears to be the first product from the Los Angeles-based design studio, which is run by industrial designer Sam Kapor – who says that he's previously worked on Apple's AirPods Max headphones.

The 12 x 3 x 1.6-in (304.8 x 76.2 x 40.6-mm) vertical turntable is up for pre-order, and only 500 'founder' units will be made initially. The cost of this vertical wow factor is quite steep, at US$1,399 (which includes free shipping within the US). Build time is said to take up to 12 months.

Product page: Ruka RD-1