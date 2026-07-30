Samsung turns the canister projector into a smart TV

When Samsung unveiled the Freestyle+ at CES earlier this year, it looked like another step in the company’s long-running push to make projection feel less like home-theater homework. Now that initial preview has become an actual product launch, complete with full specifications and a confirmed price tag of US$1,199.99.

That number matters, as canister-style lifestyle projectors are no longer a niche product. Plenty of competing compact models promise wall-sized viewing, easy placement, and movie-night portability for considerably less money.

Samsung’s pitch is that its latest creation brings more to the watch party than just a cute form factor. It attempts to justify that premium price tag by being easier to align, smarter with imperfect spaces, and more self-contained than a standard portable unit.

3D auto keystone and wall calibrations is reported to correct image distortions on non-flat surfaces for crisp viewing, even on drawn curtains apparently Samsung

The AI setup tools are the clearest answer to what Samsung brings. The Freestyle+ uses 3D Auto Keystone and Wall Calibration to correct the image on irregular or non-flat surfaces, while adjusting color and brightness for patterned wallpaper or colored walls. Screen Fit can size the image into a specific space, and Obstacle Avoidance detects objects in the projection path and shifts the picture around them.

Real-time Focus relies on an internal ultrasonic motor to sense projection distance and automatically sharpen the picture. This addition is key: portable projectors are rarely used in ideal environments, making automated optical tuning a must-have for on-the-fly placement.

The core audiovisual specs are more lifestyle than serious home theater. The Freestyle+ projects a Full HD image up to 100 inches, with up to 430 ISO lumens, PurColor, and HDR10+ support. This isn’t going to challenge premium 4K projectors, but it does fit the room-to-room brief well.

Audio is handled by a built-in 360-degree speaker paired with dual passive woofers. Samsung Q-Symphony can also sync the projector with compatible Samsung soundbars and Wi-Fi speakers, pushing the unit closer to a fully self-contained, polished all-in-one entertainment system.

Add in the optional Freestyle Battery Base and you've got outdoor theater potential Samsung

The smart platform is where Samsung’s system really shines. The Freestyle+ includes Smart Hub for streaming apps, as well as Samsung TV Plus with more than 750 subscription-free channels. Gaming Hub adds cloud gaming without needing a console, which works well for a projector that you move between rooms, or even take outside.

Samsung is also bringing in its Vision AI Companion, using Bixby and Gemini for recommendations and "ask your TV anything" style interactions. Tap View and Smart View handle quick sharing from compatible Galaxy devices, while Apple AirPlay 2 handles mirroring from Apple hardware. With this suite of features, the Freestyle+ feels more like a portable Samsung smart TV in projector form.

Power is flexible rather than fully integrated. The Freestyle+ can be paired with Samsung’s Freestyle Battery Base, or with compatible USB-C powerbank options, for outdoor viewing or cable-free setups.

The Freestyle+ is available now through Samsung’s official store and select retailers for US$1,199.99. It’s certainly on the expensive side for a Full HD portable projector – but Samsung is betting that hands-off AI setup, smart TV software, cloud gaming, and deep ecosystem integration make it seamless enough to win over buyers. Whether that level of convenience can outweigh the draw of cheaper canister alternatives remains to be seen.

Product page: Samsung Freestyle+

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