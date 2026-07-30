© 2026 New Atlas
Home Entertainment

Samsung turns the canister projector into a smart TV

By Monica J. White
July 30, 2026
Samsung turns the canister projector into a smart TV
The compact canister design allows for quick tabletop setup, projecting a centered 100-inch Full HD display on living room walls without the need for ceiling mounts
The compact canister design allows for quick tabletop setup, projecting a centered 100-inch Full HD display on living room walls without the need for ceiling mounts
View 4 Images
The compact canister design allows for quick tabletop setup, projecting a centered 100-inch Full HD display on living room walls without the need for ceiling mounts
1/4
The compact canister design allows for quick tabletop setup, projecting a centered 100-inch Full HD display on living room walls without the need for ceiling mounts
Side ports provide easy USB-C power input, while the 180-degree swivel cradle lets you quickly pivot the projection angle up toward ceilings or adjacent walls
2/4
Side ports provide easy USB-C power input, while the 180-degree swivel cradle lets you quickly pivot the projection angle up toward ceilings or adjacent walls
3D auto keystone and wall calibrations is reported to correct image distortions on non-flat surfaces for crisp viewing, even on drawn curtains apparently
3/4
3D auto keystone and wall calibrations is reported to correct image distortions on non-flat surfaces for crisp viewing, even on drawn curtains apparently
Add in the optional Freestyle Battery Base and you've got outdoor theater potential
4/4
Add in the optional Freestyle Battery Base and you've got outdoor theater potential
View gallery - 4 images

When Samsung unveiled the Freestyle+ at CES earlier this year, it looked like another step in the company’s long-running push to make projection feel less like home-theater homework. Now that initial preview has become an actual product launch, complete with full specifications and a confirmed price tag of US$1,199.99.

That number matters, as canister-style lifestyle projectors are no longer a niche product. Plenty of competing compact models promise wall-sized viewing, easy placement, and movie-night portability for considerably less money.

Samsung’s pitch is that its latest creation brings more to the watch party than just a cute form factor. It attempts to justify that premium price tag by being easier to align, smarter with imperfect spaces, and more self-contained than a standard portable unit.

3D auto keystone and wall calibrations is reported to correct image distortions on non-flat surfaces for crisp viewing, even on drawn curtains apparently
3D auto keystone and wall calibrations is reported to correct image distortions on non-flat surfaces for crisp viewing, even on drawn curtains apparently

The AI setup tools are the clearest answer to what Samsung brings. The Freestyle+ uses 3D Auto Keystone and Wall Calibration to correct the image on irregular or non-flat surfaces, while adjusting color and brightness for patterned wallpaper or colored walls. Screen Fit can size the image into a specific space, and Obstacle Avoidance detects objects in the projection path and shifts the picture around them.

Real-time Focus relies on an internal ultrasonic motor to sense projection distance and automatically sharpen the picture. This addition is key: portable projectors are rarely used in ideal environments, making automated optical tuning a must-have for on-the-fly placement.

The core audiovisual specs are more lifestyle than serious home theater. The Freestyle+ projects a Full HD image up to 100 inches, with up to 430 ISO lumens, PurColor, and HDR10+ support. This isn’t going to challenge premium 4K projectors, but it does fit the room-to-room brief well.

Audio is handled by a built-in 360-degree speaker paired with dual passive woofers. Samsung Q-Symphony can also sync the projector with compatible Samsung soundbars and Wi-Fi speakers, pushing the unit closer to a fully self-contained, polished all-in-one entertainment system.

Add in the optional Freestyle Battery Base and you've got outdoor theater potential
Add in the optional Freestyle Battery Base and you've got outdoor theater potential

The smart platform is where Samsung’s system really shines. The Freestyle+ includes Smart Hub for streaming apps, as well as Samsung TV Plus with more than 750 subscription-free channels. Gaming Hub adds cloud gaming without needing a console, which works well for a projector that you move between rooms, or even take outside.

Samsung is also bringing in its Vision AI Companion, using Bixby and Gemini for recommendations and "ask your TV anything" style interactions. Tap View and Smart View handle quick sharing from compatible Galaxy devices, while Apple AirPlay 2 handles mirroring from Apple hardware. With this suite of features, the Freestyle+ feels more like a portable Samsung smart TV in projector form.

Power is flexible rather than fully integrated. The Freestyle+ can be paired with Samsung’s Freestyle Battery Base, or with compatible USB-C powerbank options, for outdoor viewing or cable-free setups.

The Freestyle+ is available now through Samsung’s official store and select retailers for US$1,199.99. It’s certainly on the expensive side for a Full HD portable projector – but Samsung is betting that hands-off AI setup, smart TV software, cloud gaming, and deep ecosystem integration make it seamless enough to win over buyers. Whether that level of convenience can outweigh the draw of cheaper canister alternatives remains to be seen.

Product page: Samsung Freestyle+

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

Home EntertainmentSamsungProjectorsStreaming VideoPortable
No comments
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Monica is a tech journalist with over a decade of experience. Computing is her main area of interest, and she loves building her own PCs and tracking all the latest innovations. A UK native, Monica now lives in Poland with her fluffy dog and her endless pile of electronics.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

One man's mission to reclaim his music collection
Home Entertainment
I didn't mean to build a homelab, I just wanted my music back
What began as an attempt to regain control of a music collection gradually turned into a self-hosting journey, a NAS box, local AI and a small homelab. A personal reflection on convenience, ownership and where we choose to draw the line between them.
Aetherion Series UST projectors put out 2,600 or 3,300 ISO lumens, depending on the model selected
Home Entertainment
Review: The crispiest wall-hugging laser projector we've seen yet
The Aetherion Max UST projector is designed to be different. Not only does its angular housing help it make a bold statement, but the promise of pixel perfection right up to 200 inches should have big-screen TVs trembling. Let's have a closer look.
Sharp, color-rich UHD visuals with massive contrast on tap, plus easy setup and ease of use
Home Entertainment
Forget digital keystone, this tri-laser 4K projector puts optical first
JMGO's latest lifestyle projector might look like just another boxy smart entertainment hub. But this model is reported to boast the world's first 3-in-1 optical system, and rests on a nifty gimbal stand that can adjust itself or play follow the user.
LG's new Wallpaper OLED appears to be totally wireless once it's mounted flush against a wall and paired with its Zero Connect Box
Home Entertainment
The thinnest wireless OLED TV money can buy is now available
Since 2017, LG's been hard at work perfecting the wallpaper TV, a screen that practically blends into your space with all of its components crammed into an impossibly thin form factor. Its latest iteration is now available to pre-order.
Bose is reviving the Lifestyle moniker with a clutch of handsome speakers designed to blend into your living room
Home Entertainment
Bose takes on Sonos in your living room with its wired speaker lineup
Bose is bringing the Lifestyle badge after ages for a new range of speakers meant to grace your living room. They'll go head to head against the latest offerings from Sonos, and the hope is that new audio engineering chops will win you over.
Magcubic's X7 model punches above its weight in some surprising ways
Home Entertainment
Review: Sleek $200 projector nails picture, sound and ease of use
The Magcubic X7 home smart projector is a surprising package. At first glance, it looks more like a portable unit limited in function. But from sound to connectivity and picture quality, this easy-to-use projector is serious value for money.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!